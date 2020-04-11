Restructuring power players; Blackstone’s Las Vegas bets; fintech winners and losers

Welcome to Wall Street Insider, where we take you behind the scenes of the finance team’s biggest scoops and deep dives from the past week.

Fintech winners and losers

As Dan DeFrancesco reports, the coronavirus crisis is providing the first big test for many young fintechs, which benefitted from rising stock markets and ample funding for years. He spoke to investors and dealmakers about the startups best positioned to succeed – and those that will likely struggle.

Blackstone’s Vegas bets

Meghan Morris took a look at how Blackstone has poured billions into a 1.5-mile stretch of Las Vegas in the last five years. The private-equity giant bet on four casinos as part of a simple investing thesis that extended to strategies beyond real estate: people would pay to get out of the house for entertainment.

But with the lights shut off across Sin City due to the coronavirus, Blackstone can’t make money from its crown jewel, the Cosmopolitan, though it can still collect rent from the others, for the foreseeable future.

Tiger Global is a fan of TikTok

As Bradley Saacks reports, Tiger Global told investors that “no one knows how long coronavirus will affect our lives or the impact it will have on the economy.” Still, it’s identifying winners and losers.

“Some businesses, particularly online retailers, digital content platforms, and online education providers, appear to be relative beneficiaries,” the firm wrote in an investor letter. It has $1.7 billion in software-as-a-service companies, and also had high praise for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

Buy now, pay later

As Shannen Balogh reports, buy now, pay later options are seeing a surge in demand from merchants looking for new ways to get consumers to shop. The companies that offer the service charge merchants a fee for each transaction, but say that their ability to drive sales and increase shopping cart values are worth it.

For one, Affirm has seen a 92% jump in home-office sales – which includes merchants like standing desk retailers Autonomous and Uplift Desk – and a surge in the fitness space from the likes of like Peloton and Mirror.

