JPMorgan just handed its CFO a new role; Goldman Sachs sees a major growth area in cemeteries

I wanted a highlight a massive project across the Business Insider newsroom that just went live this past week: The 100 People Transforming the World of Business. It was the work of dozens of reporters, editors, and graphic designers, and it showcased outstanding individuals across industries including tech, finance, investing, retail, and healthcare, among many others.

Technology is quickly upending the finance industry in particular, and companies have no choice but to disrupt or be disrupted. Whether they’re banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs or nearly 300-year-old asset managers like Bank of New York Mellon, Wall Street firms are using tech like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and big data to transform their businesses.

They’re also competing head-to-head with smaller, nimbler startups in new areas like digital wealth management, payments, and lending.

You can check out our list of the 10 leaders across finance who are transforming Wall Street by offering new ways to trade, invest, buy homes, make payments, and provide deals advice.

JPMorgan just handed its CFO a new role, and it could be a sign she’s a candidate to replace Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan shuffled management on Wednesday, taking the chief financial officer and placing her in charge of an expanded consumer lending business and taking the head of cards and making her CFO.

The bank said Marianne Lake, the CFO, would now be in charge of credit cards, autos, and mortgage lending. She’ll report to the consumer banking chief and copresident Gordon Smith, according to a statement. While Lake won’t be reporting to Jamie Dimon anymore, she will be getting on-the-ground experience running a business that is usually required to become CEO.

Goldman Sachs sees a major growth area in the ‘huge pool of money’ held by cemeteries as it looks to grow a $35 billion business

Goldman Sachs, which has long managed money for the country’s wealthiest people and companies, is looking further afield for new clients.

The firm started a business called Institutional Client Solutions in the consumer and investment management division in 2009 to manage money for nonprofit groups too small to do it themselves. The platform manages $35 billion on behalf of more than 500 endowments and foundations. These clients often include the groups that Goldman’s wealthy individual clients run, donate to, or otherwise advise: ballets, hospitals, and local nonprofits, among others.

The firm’s head of private wealth management in the Americas, John Mallory, said Goldman had started thinking even more creatively about potential ICS clients, which could include Native American reservations and cemeteries, to broaden its reach. The expansion comes as CEO David Solomon targets wealth management as a major growth area.

