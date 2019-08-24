KKR hiring college seniors; Deutsche Bank’s new power structure

KKR has quietly started hiring college seniors. We have the details – and what it says about how private equity is battling banks to fill six-figure jobs.

For the first time, private-equity giant KKR is rolling out a formal analyst program that it hopes to fill with college graduates.

Many private-equity firms traditionally hired people only after they spent a couple of years honing their skills at investment banks. Hiring out of college puts PE head to head with banking.

PE has been pushing to recruit earlier and earlier to battle fierce competition for young talent, both within the financial sector and from hot areas like tech.

Leaked internal memos lay out Deutsche Bank’s new org chart following a massive restructuring and 18,000 job cuts

Deutsche Bank this summer announced a historic overhaul that will cost more than $8 billion and include 18,000 layoffs globally.

A cadre of executives at the bank will be responsible for navigating the turmoil and guiding the firm to a more stable and profitable future.

Using leaked internal memos and conversations with insiders, Business Insider has charted the new organizational power structure within the firm’s corporate and investment-banking operations.

Meet the 8 people with new ideas about data, fees, and tech shaking up the $3.2 trillion hedge-fund game

Hedge funds are dominated by big players, so it can be tough for true innovators to carve out a niche.

Investors have questioned the hedge-fund industry’s high fees and recent lackluster performance – which has helped make the case for new ideas more compelling.

Here are eight people making their mark with fresh twists on fees, data, ESG investing, and more.

Private-equity firms used to send junior staff off for an MBA. Now they’re keeping some around to help spend all the money they’ve raised.

Private-equity firms often send associates on their way after two or three years. But with firms raising record capital and megafunds north of $10 billion becoming more common, top associates are being asked to stick around to help put that money to use, industry recruiters say.

That’s a departure from what typically happens after associates enter into two- to three-year programs at PE firms. Once that time is up, firms nudge many associates out the door, either asking them to leave or writing them a recommendation to business school, sometimes with the promise of a vice-president-level job after graduation.

With big investors piling into alternatives like private equity in a hunt for yield, a new path appears to be opening for people to rise in the PE ranks.

