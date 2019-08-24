KKR hiring college seniors; Deutsche Bank’s new power structure

Hi, readers.
I’ll keep things short this week, since we’re reaching peak vacation season and finance news is probably not top of mind right now.
This week we had a really fun wealth-management story, in which we asked a handful of top wealth advisers about the most out-there requests they’ve gotten from their rich clients. Answers ranged from assisting in a personal-butler search to difficult situations like figuring out how to manage risks after an accident.
Why does this matter? The pool of high- and ultra-high-net-worth assets in the US has been pegged at more than $20 trillion. But competition is fierce, so advisers have to go above and beyond to fulfill their clients’ requests.
To that end, our new wealth-management reporter, Rebecca Ungarino, had a story this week about how UBS has formed a group to help its wealth advisers provide a “family office”-like experience for billionaire families. It comes as the bank works to make good on raking in $70 billion in new US assets over three years.
We’ll be writing a lot more about the wealth-management industry going forward, so please reach out if you have any tips we should be digging into.
KKR has quietly started hiring college seniors. We have the details – and what it says about how private equity is battling banks to fill six-figure jobs.
For the first time, private-equity giant KKR is rolling out a formal analyst program that it hopes to fill with college graduates.
Many private-equity firms traditionally hired people only after they spent a couple of years honing their skills at investment banks. Hiring out of college puts PE head to head with banking.
PE has been pushing to recruit earlier and earlier to battle fierce competition for young talent, both within the financial sector and from hot areas like tech.
Leaked internal memos lay out Deutsche Bank’s new org chart following a massive restructuring and 18,000 job cuts
Deutsche Bank this summer announced a historic overhaul that will cost more than $8 billion and include 18,000 layoffs globally.
A cadre of executives at the bank will be responsible for navigating the turmoil and guiding the firm to a more stable and profitable future.
Using leaked internal memos and conversations with insiders, Business Insider has charted the new organizational power structure within the firm’s corporate and investment-banking operations.
Hedge funds are dominated by big players, so it can be tough for true innovators to carve out a niche.
Investors have questioned the hedge-fund industry’s high fees and recent lackluster performance – which has helped make the case for new ideas more compelling.
Here are eight people making their mark with fresh twists on fees, data, ESG investing, and more.
Private-equity firms used to send junior staff off for an MBA. Now they’re keeping some around to help spend all the money they’ve raised.
Private-equity firms often send associates on their way after two or three years. But with firms raising record capital and megafunds north of $10 billion becoming more common, top associates are being asked to stick around to help put that money to use, industry recruiters say.
That’s a departure from what typically happens after associates enter into two- to three-year programs at PE firms. Once that time is up, firms nudge many associates out the door, either asking them to leave or writing them a recommendation to business school, sometimes with the promise of a vice-president-level job after graduation.
With big investors piling into alternatives like private equity in a hunt for yield, a new path appears to be opening for people to rise in the PE ranks.
Barclays has lost a quintet of FIG bankers over the past month – and it shows how Jes Staley’s bonus cuts may be affecting morale
Barclays has lost five investment bankers from its Americas financial-institutions group in the past month or so.
The bankers left for a variety of factors, though some included the British bank’s efforts to cut compensation costs in order to meet a year-end profitability goal.
Wall Street move of the week:
Bank of America’s investment-banking hiring blitz continues with several more star dealmakers – including a Lazard veteran who worked on a $100 billion beer merger
In markets:
- JPMorgan’s quant guru says the main driver of recent stock turmoil has nothing to do with recession fears – and explains why it’s now a bullish force
- UBS has a new group to help advisers working with the mega-rich as part of a plan to rake in $70 billion in assets over 3 years
- US investors have plowed a record $5.3 billion into European startups this year, and it’s a sign they’re getting priced out of Silicon Valley
In tech news:
- We talked to a Goldman executive about the bank’s investment in H20.ai and what makes the startup stand out in the crowded AI field
- Goldman Sachs and Kleiner Perkins-backed mortgage startup Better.com, which just raised $160 million, is planning a spree to hire 400 people in 4 months
- WeWork might be painting itself as a tech company, but it’s facing a bunch of old-school real-estate worries
Other good stories from around the newsroom:
- An Instagram influencer breaks down how much brands pay for sponsored posts, starting at 10,000 followers
- This Marine Corps sniper put a bullet in a target nearly 8,000 feet away. Here’s how he took one of the toughest shots of his life.
- A startup called Mavely has raised $1 million to help DTC brands get new customers at half the price of Facebook and Instagram – and Allbirds, Brooklinen, and M.Gemi are already on board
- ‘Unconscionable’: Why an online directory of rehab facilities doubled as a recipe book for drugs like GHB, crack, and meth