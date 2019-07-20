Inside the drama in Goldman Sachs’ private-investing unit; KKR turns to data for an edge

Dear Readers,

We had a slew of stories this week that showcased our deep reporting on big banks – we’re not just following the news as it breaks, we’re also finding out what’s going on in key departments, who is calling the shots, and even what life is like on the floor for traders.

One example was an in-depth look at how Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s plan to merge key investing units has roiled the bank. Another was the org chart we pieced together showing a who’s who of Bank of America’s bond-trading division. And we got our hands on a leaked memo showing how Barclays is cracking down on cellphone use on trading floors.

Our reporters were also asking the right questions when digging into big-bank earnings this week. We got exclusive comments from an interview with Solomon about wooing more quant-trading clients and connected the dots on how the bank’s equity-trading division was able to outshine rivals in the most recent quarter.

We also continued landing scoops on the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein with a story about his social ties to a prominent hedge-fund manager.

This week saw smart stories on how hedge funds and, increasingly, private-equity firms are honing data strategies to gain an investing edge. Hedge funds are sifting through a growing pile of obscure data (think, flight data and satellite images) for trading ideas. Private equity may have lagged other industries in using data, but KKR has jumped in with a data-focused hire.

We also scored a timely interview with Curaleaf’s CEO to discuss what’s next for what is now the biggest cannabis retailer. This is just one of many stories that will be featured in Jeremy Berke’s newsletter, Cultivated, which officially launches this week. And we had a pair of stories on venture-capital investments in real-estate technology, or “proptech,” as we continued to build out that exciting coverage area.

Finally, I’d like to welcome Rebecca Ungarino to the team. She’ll be covering wealth management, and she jumped right in on why record-high margins at Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management unit may actually be a warning sign.

Goldman Sachs execs are jockeying for power in the firm’s big new private-investing unit – and the stakes couldn’t be higher

A plan to combine five investing teams into a single alternatives unit has been beset by doubts over the strategy’s wisdom and internal rivalries, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

Business Insider spoke with seven people with knowledge or who have been briefed on the monthslong debate inside Goldman.

To make a mistake could mean hobbling two teams – the merchant bank and special-situations group – that are among Goldman’s most successful. Talented execs might leave, or employees may be distracted by turmoil or uncertainty.

These are the 30 most powerful people in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s $8 billion bond-trading division

Business Insider is mapping out the power structure in the global-banking and markets businesses overseen by Bank of America Merrill Lynch Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag – one of the most powerful executives on Wall Street.

In the kingdom that Montag rules over, no group looms larger than fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Our FICC org chart for BAML features more than 30 of the division’s highest-ranking sales and trading executives.

A leaked Barclays memo warns of a crackdown on traders using cellphones on the trading floor

Barclays is cracking down on employees’ personal-device usage on the investment bank’s trading floors, according to an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider.

While the London-based bank already had such a ban in place, which is not uncommon at other firms, insiders said the rule was not enforced.

It is unclear what prompted the memo urging employees to abstain from using personal devices on trading floors, which said they “will now be treated as ‘Restricted Areas'” and that employees’ failure to comply with the restrictions may “result in a breach.”

