Ariana Grande is getting into private equity; Citigroup is considering working with pot companies

Dear Readers, Like most of you this week, I was captivated by the college admissions scandal. Some of the details that emerged were stunning: for example, wealthy parents Photoshopping their kids heads to make it appear like they were lightweight crew stars. And the fall-out from what started as a criminal case is beginning to take shape at places like Stanford, where students are suing the school, saying that their degrees are now less valuable because prospective employers will always wonder if they were admitted to the university on their own merits (seriously?!) And just three days after the scandal broke, one journalist already got a book deal about it. Now that is hustle. And speaking of scandals, it's deja vu all over again in the banking world. Wall Street firms spent the last few years repairing the damage they suffered to their reputations during the financial crisis.

All seemed to be going smoothly until, well, the banks couldn’t help themselves. First, it was Wells Fargo’s fake account scandal (followed by issues with other consumer businesses such as auto, wealth management, and mortgage). Then it was Goldman’s 1MDB case and Deutsche Bank’s involvement in a money laundering investigation stemming from the Panama Papers (and way too many other examples of wrongdoing to mention).

I guess it should come as no surprise that when Axios and Harris Poll released their annual list of the brands with the worst reputations in the US, three banks ranked in the top 10 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Goldman. In fact, Wells was ranked so low that the other four brands with worse rankings were embattled retailer Sears, the Trump Organization, tobacco company Phillips Morris, and of course, the US Government.

The bad news for Wells continued this week, with CEO Tim Sloan facing a grilling in front of the House Financial Services Committee for the bank’s inability to curb the consumer-related scandals. Maxine Waters, Chairman of the US House Committee on Financial Services, responded that the bank was “too big to manage” while one federal banking agency said it was “disappointed” in the bank for its risk management program and poor corporate governance.

Yet, despite all this bad press, Wells’ board seems tone deaf. Just a day after Sloan testified, the board voted to increase his pay by 5% to $18.4 million in 2018. Of that amount, $2 million was a bonus for Sloan’s “continued leadership” in helping rebuild trust in the bank.

“Mr. Sloan shouldn’t be getting a bonus, he should be getting shown the door,” Waters said.

I’m not sure I disagree. Wells hasn’t made many tough decisions in the last year that’ll help repair their brand. Instead, the bank taken completely superficial steps such as their recent rollout of more “welcoming” ATM alcoves with cushy seating and mood lighting.

As Wells and others face increasing threats from fintechs who have built their brands around consumer discontent with Main Street banks, it’s going to have to do a lot more to win back the hearts and minds of every day people.

As Wells and others face increasing threats from fintechs who have built their brands around consumer discontent with Main Street banks, it's going to have to do a lot more to win back the hearts and minds of every day people.

Thanks for reading! Olivia

A 257-year-old asset manager profited from Ariana Grande’s hit single ‘7 Rings,’ and it’s a business Wall Street’s getting excited about

Ariana Grande wanted it. She got it. And a private-equity firm owned by a major asset manager benefitted.

In the fall, the Grammy-nominated pop star went on a Champagne-fueled New York City shopping spree at Tiffany’s, buying rings for her friends, including her songwriter, who told her they needed to turn the experience into a musical number. Grande’s single “7 Rings” starts by detailing that day and borrows from the 1959 song “My Favorite Things,” which Julie Andrews sang in “The Sound of Music.”

Tiffany & Co. wasn’t the only company to benefit from the song, which spent multiple weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Grande’s managers worked with the Beverly Hills, California-based Concord Music Group to license the rights to “My Favorite Things,” one of nearly 400,000 copyrights the group owns.

Concord is backed by Barings’ alternative-investments arm, a $48.5 billion platform that invests in real estate, private equity, energy, and other strategies. Private equity has increasingly set its sights on music licensing, as investors seek strong, dependable revenue streams: No matter the economic climate, advertisers, movie producers, songwriters, and a host of other groups still need to license songs for their works.

Citigroup is considering working with pot companies as banks figure out ways to chase a $75 billion market

Citigroup has held talks in recent weeks about how closely it should work with cannabis companies or clients in other industries who want a loan to invest in the marijuana market, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

One particular meeting earlier this year involved Bradford Hu, the bank’s chief risk officer, Ed Skyler, global head of public affairs, and Jamie Forese, the firm’s president and head of the unit that houses the investment bank, according to one of the people. All three sit on the firm’s operating committee.

The executives had seen competitors participating around the edges of the industry, such as by financing purchases of stakes in cannabis companies, and wanted to be proactive in considering how they’d respond if a client came to them with a similar request, one of the people said.

As more states legalize cannabis, more and more banks are looking for reasons to work with an industry that’s projected to reach $75 billion in the US alone by 2030. More than 430 US banks count cannabis companies as clients in one way or another, according to a December report from the Treasury Department. Another 113 credit unions work with the industry, according to the report.

