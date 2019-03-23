JPMorgan ditching campuses; Inside Lyft’s IPO roadshow

Dear Readers,

It was a week of stakeouts. But while most of the media was focused on the comings and goings of special counsel Mueller in Washington, our attention was on the St. Regis in New York where Lyft held its IPO roadshow stop. You can see our paparazzi photos here.

In other news, JPMorgan said this week that its investment bank would be scrapping its annual college-campus visits for recruiting. Instead, the bank will ask its next generation of workers to apply by submitting video interviews and taking online behavioral-science tests. It’s a change intended to widen the funnel for intern candidates at a time when Wall Street is grappling with how to recruit and retain more diverse workers.

College career events have long been how investment banks recruit for interns and analysts, using the events to meet candidates and develop a pipeline of young talent. But over the years JPMorgan has found that by recruiting only at elite universities such as Harvard and UPenn, it wasn’t getting as diverse a candidate pool as it wanted. It makes a lot of sense. The way the traditional recruiting model works is that a group of alumni from, say, Cornell, go back to Ithaca and interview students. It’s where “unconscious bias” slips into the interview process. By nature, humans are drawn to others who are like them. It could mean screening candidates who don’t live in the “right” neighborhood or have foreign-sounding names, and instead hiring those who were in your fraternity or played club soccer.

By avoiding campus visits, JPMorgan is hoping to eliminate some of this bias and instead focus on finding candidates with the right set of attributes that will make them successful at the bank – characteristics like grit and curiosity – that won’t necessarily show up on a résumé.

JPMorgan isn’t alone. A few years ago UBS rolled out an algorithm to help with its candidate screening alongside human reviewers. Goldman uses personality tests and software to mine résumés for attributes such as teamwork, integrity, and judgment as a way to find candidates who may not attend Ivy League schools.

For the banks it’s definitely a step in the right direction. While I don’t believe these types of tests will stop the legions of Wharton students who have been training to be bankers since they were in diapers from joining Wall Street, it should open up new opportunities to supersmart finance majors from, say, Ohio State, who maybe never dreamed before about working at JPMorgan or Goldman.

Data is making it easier, and cheaper, to make smart hiring decisions. Particularly in a world where Wall Street is struggling to compete with Silicon Valley, hedge funds, and private equity for top talent, banks would be wise to use whatever means they can to cast a wider net for job candidates.

American auto delinquencies are piling up, revealing the pains of the millions left behind by the US economic recovery

Ten years into a bull market, Americans are getting jittery about when the music will stop and the next recession will tear through the economy. While bad economic omens are being spotted in a variety of places, last month it was a spike in auto delinquencies that spooked market participants.

The Federal Reserve reported the number of borrowers with auto loans more than 90 days delinquent shot up by 1.5 million in the fourth quarter, reaching a total of 7 million – the highest mark ever in absolute numbers, though not as a percentage of the auto-loan market, which has ballooned over the past seven years.

The surge in auto defaults has been a source of both confusion and consternation. The Fed called the development surprising and Goldman Sachs analysts referred to it as “something of a puzzle,” given the broader economic and labor-market strength, and the lack of distress in other consumer credit products, such as mortgages and credit cards.

A leaked memo shows a shakeup is underway in Bank of America’s sales and trading division, as a star sales exec is switching roles and another is leaving the firm

There’s been a shakeup in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s fixed income, currencies, and commodities division, as a star sales exec is shifting into trading and another business head is moving on.

Karen Fang, the head of sales and structuring for FICC in the Americas, is leaving her post for a senior role in trading, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider.

Fang, who joined in 2010 from Goldman Sachs, where she was a managing director, was previously the head of cross-asset strategies and solutions and is considered a star in the firm’s FICC division. It’s unclear what’s driving the change from sales to trading. Gerry Walker, the global head of credit and special-situation sales, will take over Fang’s role as head of FICC sales in the Americas.

