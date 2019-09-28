More WeWork drama, Wall Street’s technology power players, Here are the top cannabis bankers

Hi readers,

How the mighty have fallen! WeWork, whose CEO Adam Neumann claimed he was going to be the first-ever trillionaire (and live forever), is now private jetless and walking shoeless around NYC’s Gramercy neighborhood.

In just a whirlwind couple of weeks, $47 billion WeWork – once one of the world’s most valuable startups – pulled its IPO after reports that its valuation could fall as low as $10 billion, lost the backing of its biggest investor SoftBank, and saw the ousting of at least 20 members of Neumann’s inner circle. Neumann himself was removed as CEO after investors blamed him for the company’s profitability woes and questioned his personal behavior and self-dealing.

(Side note: If you are having trouble keeping up with the latest news in this incredibly fast-moving story, I don’t blame you. BI has assembled an easy-to-follow timeline of all the highlights).

There’s a bunch of potential fallout from the WeWork saga that will be interesting to watch:

We identified the 20 most powerful people in Bank of America’s equities division. Here’s our exclusive org chart.

Business Insider is mapping out the power structure in the global banking and markets businesses overseen by Bank of America Merrill Lynch Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag – one of the most powerful executives on Wall Street.

Of the three major investment-banking groups, equities is the smallest, accounting for 26% of the $18.7 billion in revenue earned across global banking and markets last year.

It’s also more shrouded in mystery. Unlike the fixed-income trading group, the stock-trading unit has one primary power broker: Fabrizio Gallo, who is one of the longest-tenured division heads in Montag’s world.

Along with Gallo, our equities organizational chart for Bank of America Merrill Lynch features more than 20 of the division’s highest-ranking sales and trading executives.

Business Insider spoke with insiders, ex-employees, consultants, and other industry experts for this project.

Citadel just cut a team managing more than $1 billion after an analyst and a data scientist broke internal compliance rules about trading in personal accounts

Analyst Josh Lingsch and data scientist Derek Allums were fired by Citadel after they broke one of the firm’s rules for trading in personal accounts, sources tell Business Insider.

They were a part of a nine-person team in Texas that was focused on energy investments.

The portfolio manager of the team, Jarrad Bourger, was fired because of performance reasons unrelated to the compliance issue, a source close to the firm said.

The team managed more than $1 billion, and the portfolio was liquidated after Lingsch and Allums were dismissed.

POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 8 executives leading the most innovative tech projects on Wall Street

Business Insider compiled a list of the people leading the most innovative and ambitious tech projects at Wall Street’s biggest firms.

We asked Wall Street players and industry insiders who was spearheading the most cutting-edge tech initiatives.

The list includes eight people who are heading up teams or projects at a range of the largest banks, hedge funds, asset managers, and exchanges.

IEX’s CEO Brad Katsuyama discusses failing to stand up a listings business, if he regrets being as vocal as he has, and what’s next for the ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

IEX, the startup exchange that was featured in Michael Lewis’ 2014 book “Flash Boys”, exited the business of listing companies on Monday.

The exchange was able to get only one company, Interactive Brokers, to switch to it.

IEX, which was founded in 2012 and gained regulatory approval to operate as an exchange in 2016, has struggled to gain significant market share, holding just shy of 3% in August.

Brad Katsuyama, IEX’s CEO and cofounder, spoke to Business Insider about the decision to walk away from listings, what went wrong, and the state of the exchange overall.

WorldQuant’s Igor Tulchinsky just guaranteed his team 75% of last year’s performance bonus to soothe nerves as quant funds get slammed

WorldQuant’s Igor Tulchinsky has promised his team that they will receive 75% of their performance bonusfrom last year in a company-wide communication recently, Business Insider has learned.

A source close to the firm said the goal was to limit distractions for the team as they went into the fourth quarter of the year.

Quants generally have had a tough year, with many getting hit hard by the collapse in momentum stocks earlier this month.

Here are the top bankers raising money, putting together deals, and raking in millions in the global cannabis industry

Cannabis companies have been going public, merging, and acquiring competitors in a race for a competitive edge as cannabis legalization continues to sweep the globe.

According to a report from the cannabis accounting and advisory firm MGO|Ello, there were 300 strategic acquisitions worth $8.4 billion in the cannabis space in 2018, up from just $54 million in 2013. All that jockeying within the industry has led to a boom for investment bankers, who help companies raise money, go public, and pursue M&A.

Here’s our list of the top bankers working on cannabis deals.

