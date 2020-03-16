‘A mixed message for the market’: What Wall Street is saying about the Fed’s decision to slash rates to near zero

The Federal Reserve made a second emergency move to lower borrowing costs on Sunday.

But financial markets fell sharply following the aggressive cut, which was accompanied by the launch of quantitative easing.

Here’s what Wall Street is saying about the moves.

The Federal Reserve made a second emergency cut to borrowing costs on Sunday evening as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic rose. Its action brought interest rates to near zero in a move that has not been seen since the depths of the global financial crisis.

But financial markets fell sharply following the aggressive cut, which was accompanied by the launch of a $700 billion round of asset purchases, called quantitative easing. Here’s what Wall Street is saying about interest rate levels, quantitative easing, future policy moves, and global implications.

On the rate cut to near zero

“Policy easing is always a mixed message for the market: ‘things are going bad, but we have an effective policy response.’ When the markets are told there is a real problem they want to hear a solution that directly addresses the problem.” -Ethan S. Harris and Aditya Bhave, global economist at Bank of America Securities

“The economy is clearly suffering a massive blow and the FOMC understandably saw little reason to wait until the next scheduled meeting this Wednesday to deliver as much support as possible as soon as possible.” -Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan

“Broad fiscal spending and rate cuts are blunt instruments for dealing with the short-term economic impact of the virus, but should provide investors with some confidence that growth can be strong once the recovery gets underway.” -Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management

On quantitative easing

“The Fed started to shrink its portfolio in late 2017 but was forced to abandon that effort in mid 2019 amid rising risks to the economy. Taking back the current policy injection should prove difficult in the future. Yet even more QE seems to be the response. The Fed remains under pressure to support markets, the economy and financial markets.” -Stephen Gallagher, chief US economist at Société Générale

“Well, if this doesn’t work, the Fed will presumably do even more QE, provide more explicit forward guidance, and perhaps experiment with target credit measures and the like. I find it hard to believe that any of those measures … will work if today’s actions don’t, however.” -Eric Winograd, senior vice president and US economist at AllianceBernstein

On what the central bank might do next

“The Fed is now effectively out of the picture. They did what they could do but they can’t do much more.” -Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan

“Negative rates and potential purchases of corporate bonds and equities by the Fed have been discussed and speculated on by the market. Fed officials argue against the benefits of negative rates but remains a potential tool. We do not favour negative rates … More likely with low inflation and difficulties of normalizing zero rates, the Fed should hold rates very low for an extended period.” -Stephen Gallagher, chief US economist at Société Générale

On global implications

“Governments are finally stepping in to provide material fiscal and monetary support during this crisis. This trend of increased monetary and fiscal easing is not unique to the U.S. as multiple governments and central banks have been increasingly more accommodative in response to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.” -Jason Pride, chief investment officer of Private Wealth and Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede

“Other major central banks are also in easing mode and all major developed country central banks are likely to move policy rates to near zero in the days ahead. However, while these moves may ultimately support equity markets (by funneling money from bonds and cash accounts towards stocks), the uncomfortable truth is that monetary authorities have no real ability to combat the type of economic weakness that is emerging from social distancing.” -David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds

