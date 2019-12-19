Walmart reveals its best-selling tech products of every year since 2010

caption The Sceptre LED TV took the top spot this year. source Fred Prouser/Reuters

Tech products tend to sell like hotcakes on Walmart’s website.

The retail giant just released its list of the best-selling products from every year dating back to 2010. During those years, Walmart has doubled down on e-commerce, growing Walmart.com from a necessary afterthought to an integral part of the retailer’s business.

Most years since 2010 have featured a tech gadget in the top spot, along with multiple similar products in the top five rankings.

Here’s the list of Walmart.com’s top-selling tech products every year since 2010:

2010: Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera and Retina Display

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $199

2011: Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $199

2012: Ematic 6-in-1 accessory kit for Apple iPods and MP3 players

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $9.07

2013: Nextbook 7″ 8GB tablet

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $208.08

2014: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $79.99

2015: Apple iPad Mini 2 16GB

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $167.71

2016: Google Chromecast

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $35

2017: Google Chromecast

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $35

2018: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $79.99

2019: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

source Walmart.com

Price in 2019: $79.99