These are the best Black Friday deals from Walmart that you can buy online — some are live right now

- As Black Friday 2018 gets closer, Walmart has announced a ton of its deals, and even started setting some of them live.
- Fortunately, you don’t have to fight the crowds first thing Friday morning to get a great deal – most of them are available online, too.
- We’ve rounded up some of Walmart’s best deals – take a look below, and don’t miss our complete Black Friday shopping coverage.
- To potentially save more on Black Friday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores, including Black Friday heavyweights Walmart and Target.
Black Friday is just around the corner, but Walmart isn’t waiting to start dropping deals. As the big-box store continues to try and compete with Amazon – which has also been releasing Black Friday deals throughout Thanksgiving week – it’s launched steep discounts across a ton of different product categories.
We’ve rounded up Walmart’s best deals to help you have a successful Black Friday. Most of Walmart’s Black Friday deals go live early – on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET – but some are available right now, and others will launch on Thursday and Friday.
Although Walmart saves a few of the deals for in-store shoppers, most are also available online, meaning you can get them without having to get up early and fight the crowds.
Take a look at the best deals below, and be sure to check out our complete Black Friday deals coverage, including 100+ other noteworthy Black Friday sales we’re shopping, men’s fashion sales, women’s fashion sales, Jet.com’s Black Friday sale, some incredible Black Friday deals from Cole Haan, or dozens of Black Friday deals from our favorite startups, like the Casper and Leesa mattresses and Brooklinen bedding.
- Hisense 40″ 1080P TV, $99 (originally $178) [You save $79] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Vizio 60″ 4K UHD TV, $498 (originally $598) [You save $100] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Samsung 32″ Class Smart TV, $178 (originally $197.99) [You save $19] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Sceptre 50″ 1080P LED TV, $199.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $150] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Samsung 55″ 4KTV, $397.99 (originally $699.99) [You save $302] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Google Home Mini, $25 (originally $49) [You save $24] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Google Home, $99 (originally $149) [You save $50] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle, $45 (originally $74) [You save $29] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Lenovo Smart Display 8″ with Google Assistant, $99 (originally $199) [You save $100]
The best game console deals
- Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider‑Man Bundle, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100]
- Xbox One X 1TB Console, $399 (originally $499) [You save $100]
- Xbox One S, $199 (originally $229) [You save $30]
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle, $229.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $70]
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Delxue, $299 (originally $359.99) [You save $60] *available on November 23
The best game accessory deals
- Xbox One Controller, $39.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $10]
- PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller, $39 (originally $53.66) [You save $14]
- Sony PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription, $39.99 (originally $59) [You save $20]
- Turtle Beach Headset $25 (originally $34.82) [You save $9.82] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Xbox Live 3-Month Subscription Card, $12.50 (originally $24.96) [You save $12.46] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
The best VR deals
- Sony PlayStation VR Astro Bot Bundle, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Lenovo Explorer Bundle, $179 (originally $399.99) [You save $220.99]
The best video game deals
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, $35 (originally $53) [You save $19] (Nintendo Switch) *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, $35 (originally $50) [You save $15] (Nintendo Switch) *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, $35 (originally $50) [You save $15] (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- God of War, $39.85 (originally $25) [You save $14.85] (PlayStation 4) *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition, $25 (originally $59.88) [You save $34.88] (PlayStation 4) *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Fallout 4 Game Of The Year Edition, $25 (originally $59.88) [You save $34.88] (Xbox One) *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Diablo III, $17 (originally $39.88) [You save $22.88] (PlayStation 4) *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
The best soundbar deals
- LG 37″ 2.1 300W Sound Bar, $99.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $130] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Samsung 38″ 4.1 200W Soundbar, $239.99 (originally $169) [You save $61] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Samsung 4.1 Channel 200W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer, $169 (originally $239) [You save $70] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $99 (originally $229) [You save $120] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- VIZIO 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar System, $98 (originally $148) [You save $50]
The best portable Bluetooth speaker deals
- Sony XB20, $50 (originally $79) [You save $29] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Sony XB01, $17 (originally $29.88) [You save $12.88] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, $179 (originally $199) [You save $20]
- JBL Link 20 Voice-activated Portable Speaker, $99.95 (originally $199.95) [You save $100]
- Bose SoundLink Revolve + Bluetooth Speaker, $269 (originally $299) [You save $30]
- Link 10 Voice-activated Portable Speaker, $79.95 (originally $149.95) [You save $70]
The best in-ear headphone deals
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones $99 (originally $149) [You save $50] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- BeatsX Wireless Earphones, $97 (originally $149) [You save $52]
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones, $169 (originally $249) [You save $80]
The best on and over-ear headphone deals
- JBL E65BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $99.95 (originally $199.95) [You save $100]
- Bose SoundLink AE II Wireless Headphones, $199 (originally $229) [You save $29]
The best laptop deals
- Lenovo Ideapad (15.6″, Quad-Core Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10), $279 (originally $399) [You save $120]
- Dell G3 (15.6″, i5-8300H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Storage, 8GB RAM), $649 (originally $799) [You save $150]
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s, (15.6″ Laptop, Core i5-8250U Quad-Core processor, 20GB (4GB + 16GB Intel Optane) Memory, 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10, $349 (originally $499) [You save $150]
The best computer accessories
- Canon PIXMA Printer, $19 (originally $44) [You save $25] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Linksys Velop Mesh Router 3-pack, $199 (originally $349) [You save $150] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Samsung 32″ Curved F395 LED Monitor, $168 (originally $229) [You save $61] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Dell 27″ 1080P IPS Monitor, $119.99 (originally $199) [You save $80]
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Whole Home Intelligent Mesh WiFi System, $199 (originally $349) [You save $150] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, $14.98 (originally $19.98) [You save $5]
The best tablet deals
- Apple iPad (6th generation), $329 (originally $249) [You save $80] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi (64GB), $574 (originally $649) [You save $125]
- RCA Viking Pro 10.1″ Android 2-in-1 Tablet 32GB Quad Core, $72.81 (originally $99) [You save $17.19]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7″ 8GB Tablet, $69.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $50]
- Instant Pot 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker, $59 (originally $99) [You save $40] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Foodsaver fm2000 Manual Vacuum Sealing System and Starter Bundle, $56.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $63] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Farberware 6-Quart XL Air Fryer Oven, $59 (originally $149) [You save $90] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Black + Decker Quiet Blender, $19.92 (originally $39.99) [You save $20.07] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Magic Bullet 7‑Pc. Set, $19.92 (originally $69.99) [You save $50.07] *available at November 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- Hamilton Beach HomeBaker 2 Pound Automatic Breadmaker, $39.99 (originally $69.99) [You save $30]
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer, $39 (originally $69.99) [You save $31]