Walmart has already launched early deals in anticipation of Black Friday — here’s what’s on sale now and what to expect on November 29

- Walmart is always eager to share competitive discounts on Black Friday. It usually opens store doors on Thanksgiving and releases its online Black Friday deals early.
- Expect deals on brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Ninja, Breville, Xbox One, and Playstation 4 during Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 sale.
To potentially save more on Black Friday deals this year, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date Walmart coupons and promo codes.
Black Friday may feel like it’s still ages away, but for some retailers like Walmart, the big holiday sales event is just around the corner.
Online and offline, Walmart is one of the most popular retailers to shop during Black Friday. This year, you can once again expect great deals on all the products you need for gifting and personal use.
Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?
Walmart will be open on Thanksgiving, with stores operating at regular hours. Check your local Walmart store’s hours to see what time it opens on Thanksgiving.
When does Walmart’s Black Friday sale start?
Last year, Walmart opened its doors at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving (November 22), but online deals on products like LED TVs and laptops began showing up as early as November 8. The bulk of official Black Friday deals went live one day before Thanksgiving.
This year, Black Friday officially falls on November 29, but Walmart’s Black Friday deals will likely be available early again.
This week, it already launched its “Early Deals Drops,” which you can shop below. We’ll be showing you more of all the best deals here as we learn about them.
What should you buy?
According to shopping experts, the best deals will be on the following products: TVs, smart home devices, gaming consoles, video games, and kitchen appliances.
Here’s where you can find the top brands in each of those categories on Walmart’s website:
- TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG
- Smart home device deals: Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit
- Gaming console and video game deals: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4
- Kitchen appliance deals: KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Ninja, Breville
Walmart Black Friday deal predictions
Many of the same products go on sale every year, so you can use the following as a cheat sheet to Walmart’s deals this year. Note: the information reflects last year’s prices.
- Samsung 65″ 4K Smart LED TV, $748 (originally $1,300) [You saved $552]
- Google Home Mini, $25 (originally $49) [You saved $24]
- Nest Thermostat, $179 (originally $249) [You saved $80]
- Xbox One X 1TB Console, $399 (originally $499) [You saved $100]
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $199 (originally $299) [You saved $100]
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi (64GB), $524 (originally $649) [You saved $125]
- Instant Pot 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker, $59 (originally $99) [You saved $40]
Shop the best of Walmart’s Early Deal Drops:
Early Black Friday laptop and tablet deals at Walmart
- Lenovo ideapad S145 15.6″ Laptop, $199 (originally $149) [You save $50]
- HP 14 Slim Ryzen 3 3200U, $269 (originally $380) [You save $111]
- Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi, $299 (originally $430) [You save $131]
Early Black Friday headphone and speaker deals at Walmart
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $144 (originally $159) [You save $15]
- Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, $200 (originally $250) [You save $50]
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Android Headphones, $39 (originally $99) [You save $60]
- JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $90 (originally $100) [You save $10]
Early Black Friday kitchen deals at Walmart
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer, $39 (originally $69) [You save $30]
- Ninja Foodi 8-Quart XL TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker, $189 (originally $279) [You save $90]
- Ninja Coffee Bar System, $99 (originally $179) [You save $80]
- KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $200 (originally $260) [You save $60]
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24 Piece Cookware Combo Set, $99 (originally $160) [You save $61]
Early Black Friday home deals at Walmart
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System, $269 (originally $449) [You save $180]
- Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper , $299 (originally $399) [You save $100]
Early Black Friday smart home deals at Walmart
- Google Home Mini, $39 (originally $49) [You save $10]
Early Black Friday video game deals at Walmart
- NBA 2K20, 2K, PlayStation 4, $39 (originally $60) [You save $21]