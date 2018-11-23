Walmart shoppers are complaining that stores are running out of iPhones as Black Friday sales begin

Walmart shoppers reported a shortage of iPhones within the stores on Black Friday.

The retailer previously touted a number of in-store, iPhone-related bargains.

Walmart customers took to social media to complain.

Walmart shoppers flocked to the retail giant on Black Friday, expecting top in-store deals on high-ticket items.

But some Walmart customers seeking bargains on iPhones were sorely disappointed.

The Verge reported that the retail giant previously touted specific iPhone deals, including a $300 Walmart gift card with the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR and a $400 Walmart gift card with the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus. To get the gift cards, the iPhones had to be activated on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon payment plans.

But shoppers took to social media to say that their attempts to purchase iPhones at the retailer’s Black Friday in-store event didn’t go too smoothly. In fact, a number of customers said that their stores only carried a handful of iPhones in total.

Other prospective shoppers asked for guidance on which stores are still carrying certain iPhones.

A Walmart spokesperson has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment. Walmart’s website did not appear to be advertising the deals as of Thanksgiving evening.

Meanwhile, customers continue to complain, inquire, and boast about Walmart’s Black Friday iPhone deals on social media:

Went to @Walmart tonight to take advantage of their $300 gift card promotion with the purchase of an iPhone Xr or Xs. The first two people in line got the only two iPhone Xrs in stock. I was the FOURTH person in line. They did not have the iPhone Xs at all. #baitandswitch — bûr'nəm-ĭsh (@burnhamish) November 23, 2018

What a disappointing @Walmart Black Friday .. Made it all the to Walmart ..asked almost 10 staff including the store manager about AT&T iPhone deal ..no one has any clues .. After struggling making way to Electronic department they say NO AT&T iPhone at that location…. pic.twitter.com/actKtso4DZ — AVAY (@AVAYKTM) November 23, 2018

BDJSKSM I BOUGHT THE LAST IPHONE 8 PLUS AT MY LOCAL WALMART AND PEOPLE ALMOST FOUGHT ME — erika ???? (@roadamerika) November 23, 2018

Wow that’s a fail. @Walmart big ads for iPhone X and XR and XS deals… in the store I went to didn’t have any. Been looking for days online, because it is an in-store only deal you can’t figure out who has phones in stock. — Davina Brewer @3hats (@3HatsComm) November 22, 2018

