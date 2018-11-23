Walmart shoppers are complaining that stores are running out of iPhones as Black Friday sales begin

Áine Cain, Business Insider US
  • Walmart shoppers reported a shortage of iPhones within the stores on Black Friday.
  • The retailer previously touted a number of in-store, iPhone-related bargains.
  • Walmart customers took to social media to complain.

Walmart shoppers flocked to the retail giant on Black Friday, expecting top in-store deals on high-ticket items.

But some Walmart customers seeking bargains on iPhones were sorely disappointed.

The Verge reported that the retail giant previously touted specific iPhone deals, including a $300 Walmart gift card with the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR and a $400 Walmart gift card with the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus. To get the gift cards, the iPhones had to be activated on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon payment plans.

But shoppers took to social media to say that their attempts to purchase iPhones at the retailer’s Black Friday in-store event didn’t go too smoothly. In fact, a number of customers said that their stores only carried a handful of iPhones in total.

Other prospective shoppers asked for guidance on which stores are still carrying certain iPhones.

A Walmart spokesperson has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment. Walmart’s website did not appear to be advertising the deals as of Thanksgiving evening.

Meanwhile, customers continue to complain, inquire, and boast about Walmart’s Black Friday iPhone deals on social media: