Walmart is getting blasted for a now-deleted tweet that seems to make fun of late ‘Fast and the Furious’ actor Paul Walker

People are blasting Walmart for a tweet that has been interpreted as insensitive.

In response to a gif showing a driver speeding through traffic, Walmart tweeted, “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket. ????,” an apparent reference to Comedy Central’s show “Workaholics.”

But some Twitter users criticized the superstore for the response, saying it was an insensitive reference to Walker, the “Fast and the Furious” actor who died in a car accident in 2013.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but the tweet was deleted shortly after we reached out.

Walmart is getting roasted on Twitter.

The superstore tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket. ????.”

The tweet was in response to a tweet from a user with the handle @iamlaurenmiles. The user, responding to a tweet about Walmart’s Pillsbury offerings, tweeted a gif of cars speeding through traffic with the caption, “*me racin to the nearest Wally World*.”

*me racin to the nearest Wally World* pic.twitter.com/JYzQaCzCQ0 — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020

Walmart’s response has since been deleted, but Business Insider grabbed a screenshot.

source Walmart/Twitter

Walmart’s response tweet was likely a reference to a line from the Comedy Central show “Workaholics,” or a reference to actor Paul Walker’s character from the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

However, some Twitter users found the tweet insensitive, as Walker was killed in a car crash in 2013. The episode of “Workaholics” where the line in question was said aired before Walker died.

Before it was deleted, some people pointed out that Walmart’s use of the phrase failed to achieve the desired outcome.

That's a line from Workaholics but it has not aged well. — The Hot Compress to the Eye Smasher (@dansbadtweets) January 16, 2020

Dude, not cool. Paul Walker was known for giving back and helping others. I met a wardrobe dresser when I worked on a commercial in the Captain America outfit. She literally cried talking about him — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) January 16, 2020

People also speculated about the person behind the tweet.

Walmart’s twitter intern leaving the office today pic.twitter.com/vVNcVE6R3A — AL ???????????? (@al_marquez82) January 16, 2020

Some people claimed that those who were offended were missing the point.