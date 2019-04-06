The best car gadgets you can buy at Walmart

source Reuters

Walmart sells several car gadgets that make everyday driving more enjoyable or convenient, and others that can help you out during roadside emergencies.

The tools and accessories come from dozens of different brands, and are all backed by the retailer’s guarantee they will perform properly.

Walmart’s car gadget prices usually meet or beat those offered by other companies, and their brick-and-mortar locations allow for in-person consideration.

Car gadgets come in all shapes and sizes and serve all sorts of purposes, from helping you charge three devices at once to recording your drive in the event of an accident.

Walmart offers several of these tools and accessories. The sheer volume of products Walmart moves allows them to keep their pricing down, while the range of products the retailer offers means you can probably find any car gadget you want on their site or in a store near you.

Here are 10 car gadgets for sale at Walmart right now that will help make your drives safer and more pleasant, and that just might make you enjoy spending time commuting each day.

Dual USB charger with 4-foot cable

source Belkin

This charger converts the cigarette lighter plug into a USB outlet and a micro-USB plug connected to a four-foot cable. It’s ideal for the Uber or Lyft driver who wants to offer power to passengers in the backseat, or for parents who want to make sure their tablet stays charged during a road trip.

Drop-stop automotive car seat gap filler

source Walmart

If you enjoy dropping your phone down into the gap between your seat and the center console, where it will remain inaccessible for the rest of the drive, then this product isn’t for you. If that ranks high on your list of frustrations, then it is.

Forward and rear dash camera

source Walmart

This affordable Acumen Front and Rear Cam dash camera system keeps a watchful, high-definition eye on the road in front of and behind your car, recording video that can help settle a dispute after an accident. Or it can record the highlights of your road trip.

AAA emergency road kit

source Walmart

No car should be without a basic emergency kit like this one. It comes with jumper cables, a flashlight and screwdriver, a reference book, and more. It won’t help out after a major accident or if you break a strut, but for dead batteries and tire changes and the like, you’ll be glad to have it.

Breathalyzer keychain

source BACTrack

If you think you have had too much to drink to safely drive your car, you probably have. With the BACtrack Keychain Breathalyzer, you can be sure. Using it may well help save a life out there on the road, or save you from some serious legal trouble if you get pulled over while over the limit.

Electric tire inflator

source YouTube/Slime Tire Sealant

The Slime All-Purpose Inflator plugs into a car’s cigarette lighter and can inflate a fully flat tire in about eight minutes. If your tire is just a bit low on air, the fill-up will only take a minute or two. It can also be used to inflate mattresses, rafts, balls, and so on.

Car air purifier

source Walmart

Forget about those little tree-shaped air fresheners you get from the gas station that mask foul odors with overpowering scents. Instead, actually clean the air in your vehicle with an HDE Car Air Purifier that scrubs the interior air of smells, pollen, smoke, VOCs, and other pollutants.

Smartphone OBD-II scanner

source Walmart

Never bring your car into the shop just to check that “check engine” light again. You can turn your smartphone into a vehicle diagnostics assessor with the FIXD OBD-II Gen II Active Car-Health Monitor. Any vehicle released in the past two decades will have a small port where this device connects, and once its app is paired with your phone, you can follow step-by-step directions to check out what’s up with your vehicle.

Car battery monitor

source Walmart

The Equus Innova Battery and Charging System Monitor plugs into your car’s DC outlet to track battery life in real time. It uses both an LCD screen with numerical data as well as easily understood green, yellow, and red lights to let you know if your car’s battery is doing fine, running low on power, or is about to die on you.

Portable jump starter

source Walmart

If your commute includes frequenting lonely roads where a dead battery would mean an extended stranding, then consider keeping a STANLEY Amp Jump Starter in the truck of your car. This powerful device stores enough electricity to jump start a car’s battery, getting you back on the road, no assistance required.