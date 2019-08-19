The CEO of Walmart describes the moment he learned of the El Paso shooting

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon spoke to Fortune about the moment he learned of the El Paso shooting.

The shooting took place in an El Paso Walmart store and claimed 22 lives.

“What’s going through our minds first and foremost is the safety of our associates and our customers,” McMillon told Fortune.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was just about to grab lunch with his wife, Shelley, when he got the call about the El Paso shooting. That day, Saturday, August 3, was the day that 22 people were killed in a shooting in a Texas Walmart.

Fortune interviewed McMillon about a number of topics, including how he first learned of the shooting.

“My wife and I were going out to get lunch and diverted to the home office, and she dropped me off,” McMillon told Fortune.

The CEO said that he and a team representing a range of different departments convened in Walmart’s emergency operations center in Bentonville, Arkansas. McMillon said the center allowed the retail giant’s leadership to glean information about the shooting and keep in contact with both law enforcement and Walmart employees in El Paso.

“What’s going through our minds first and foremost is the safety of our associates and our customers,” he said. “So the process starts out with being able to locate and confirm the safety of every one of our associates. There’s kind of a real-time roll call that happens. And we stick with that until it’s complete.”

