Walmart CEO promises ‘thoughtful and deliberate’ response to 2 deadly shootings at its stores

- Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday said the company will be “thoughtful and deliberate” in its responses to two deadly shootings at its stores.
- “We’re a learning organization, and we’ll work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence,” McMillon said in a note addressed to Walmart employees.
- Walmart is facing pressure to stop selling guns and ammunition in the wake of last week’s shootings, which killed at least 22 people in El Paso, Texas and two Walmart employees in Southaven, Mississippi.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday said the company will be “thoughtful and deliberate” in its responses to two deadly shootings at its stores in El Paso, Texas and Southaven, Mississippi.
“We’re a learning organization, and we’ll work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence,” McMillon said in a note addressed to Walmart employees that was posted Tuesday to social media. “We’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses, and will act in a way that reflects our best values and ideals, focused on the needs of our customers, associates and communities.”
Walmart is facing pressure to stop selling guns and ammunition in the wake of last week’s shootings, which killed at least 22 people in El Paso and two Walmart employees in Southaven.
A corporate employee sent a mass email Monday urging workers to strike to protest Walmart’s gun sales. An open letter published in The New York Times on Monday urged McMillon to make other changes aimed at limiting gun violence, such as refusing to sell weapons unless they require the owner’s fingerprint to unlock them.
Read more: Walmart corporate employee sends mass email urging workers to go on strike until the company stops selling guns
Walmart has announced no policy changes in the wake of the shooting. The company has said it will continue to sell guns and ammunition in its stores. McMillon said Walmart is focused on fostering an inclusive environment in its stores in the aftermath of the shootings.
“As it becomes clear that the shooting in El Paso was motivated by hate, we’re more resolved than ever to foster an inclusive environment where all people are valued and welcomed,” he wrote.
He said he visited El Paso on Tuesday and met with people who helped get customers to safety.
“From our manager, Robert, who was leaving the store then ran back when he heard shots, to Gilbert and Lasonya, who helped dozens of customers to safety out the back of the store, to Mayra, who may have been the very first responder, and did an exceptional job bandaging wounds and helping customers escape,” he said.
Read McMillon’s complete note:
I’m in El Paso today, and I’ve met heroes. We heard incredible stories of associates who made heroic efforts to get customers to safety. From our manager, Robert, who was leaving the store then ran back when he heard shots, to Gilbert and Lasonya, who helped dozens of customers to safety out the back of the store, to Mayra, who may have been the very first responder, and did an exceptional job bandaging wounds and helping customers escape. I also got to thank Sarah and her team from the Sam’s Club next door for the care they provided to customers. We heard story after story of courageous associates putting others ahead of themselves. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When the worst happens, we counter with our best selves. We support each other, pray, stand firm and heal together. We’re proud to be woven into the American fabric as a place for all people, a community gathering place. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As it becomes clear that the shooting in El Paso was motivated by hate, we’re more resolved than ever to foster an inclusive environment where all people are valued and welcomed. Our store in El Paso is well known as a tight-knit community hub, where we serve customers from both sides of the border. I continue to be amazed at the strength and resilience we find in the diversity of communities where we live and work. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re a learning organization, and we’ll work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence. We’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses, and will act in a way that reflects our best values and ideals, focused on the needs of our customers, associates and communities. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thanks for what you do every day, especially during this difficult time. I’m grateful to be part of this team and proud of you.