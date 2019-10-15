18 festive Christmas decorations you can get at Walmart — from classic wreaths to unique tree toppers

- source
- Walmart
- Walmart has just about any item you can think of, so it should come as no surprise that you can buy all your Christmas decorations in one place.
- There are literally hundreds of lights, ornaments, tree toppers, indoor décor, outdoor décor, and more, so it can become a black hole for Christmas decorations.
- Walmart has a helpful style-based search function so you can shop more efficiently among five distinct decor styles. But that can still give you an overwhelming amount of items to go through, so here are 18 of the best Christmas decorations you can buy at Walmart.
Shopping for Christmas decorations can be overwhelming. There are literally hundreds of decorations at every store from lights and ornaments to indoor and outdoor décor, and more, but Walmart’s style-based search function is super helpful at narrowing things down.
It has the option of shopping for Christmas decorations by style – industrial farmhouse, Nordic, rustic lodge, glitter and glam, and cool yule. But there are still more than a thousand items to go through, so to make your shopping even easier, we’ve chosen 18 of our favorite Christmas decorations from Walmart across all five decor styles.
If you need more Christmas décor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:
- Best artificial Christmas trees
- Best Christmas decorations
- Best Christmas tree skirt
- Best Christmas tree stand
- Best Christmas lights
- Best Christmas tree ornaments
Shop all Christmas decorations at Walmart here.
A wreath with pine cones and holly berries
- source
- Walmart
Frosted Berry Wreath, $32.95 (originally $35.19), available at Walmart [You save $2.15]
This traditional Christmas wreath is bound to get anyone who sees it excited for the holiday season.
Style: Industrial farmhouse/rustic lodge
A funny Santa ornament
- source
- Walmart
Animated Santa Kickers Christmas Decoration, $25, available at Walmart
This fun battery-powered Santa decoration will kick his legs up and down in an effort to escape your tree.
Style: Cool yule
A festive light machine
- source
- Walmart
Christmas Lightshow Projection Points of Light with Remote, $24.99, available at Walmart
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this light machine has 122 programs to create a light show of your dreams.
Style: Cool yule
An adorable s’mores snowman stocking holder
- source
- Walmart
Cast Iron/Resin S’mores Stocking Holder, $23.13, available at Walmart
Forgo the nails in the wall and place this happy s’mores snowman on top of your mantle to hang your stockings this year.
Style: Rustic lodge
A Christmas nutcracker with LED lights
- source
- Walmart
Christmas Nutcracker, $192.41, available at Walmart
This Christmas nutcracker will add a classic touch to your holiday decor.
Style: Cool yule
A balloon dog ornament
- source
- Walmart
Balloon Dog Animal Christmas Ornament (Gold), $11.49, available at Walmart
Add a gold Jeff Koons-inspired balloon dog animal ornament to your tree for a more playful look.
Style: Cool yule
Inflatable decor with Santa Claus and a few of his reindeer
- source
- Walmart
Pre-Lit Inflatable Santa Claus Sleigh and Reindeer Yard Decor, $64.99, available at Walmart
Bring Santa and his reindeer home with this classic yard decoration that inflates in minutes.
Style: Cool yule
Indoor and outdoor Christmas lights
- source
- Walmart
Indoor and Outdoor Clear Mini Christmas Lights, $8.26, available at Walmart
These clear mini lights can be used indoor and outdoor, and will add a slight glow to trees, doorways, columns, and more.
Style:
A tree topper in the shape of a top hat
- source
- Walmart
Lighted Tinsel Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tree Topper, $19.98, available at Walmart
A top hat tree topper is a unique finishing touch on your Christmas tree.
Style: Cool yule
A soft tree skirt
- source
- Walmart
Velvet Faux Fur Christmas Tree Skirt, $54.99, available at Walmart
Cover up artificial and real tree stands with this soft velvet and faux fur-lined tree skirt.
Style: Glitter and glam
A gold star tree topper
- source
- Walmart
Gold Filigree Tree Topper, 13.5″, $13.98, available at Walmart
This traditional gold star tree topper has 15 clear lights inside for a soft glow.
Style: Glitter and glam
A festive lamp post planter
- source
- Walmart
Pre-lit Lamp Post Christmas Tree, $25.94, available at Walmart
Travel back in time with this festive lamp post. It comes with artificial branches, lights, and a bow it’s ready to be placed outside your door as soon as it arrives.
Style: Industrial farmhouse
A personalized Christmas stocking
- source
- Walmart
Personalized Snowflake Knit Christmas Stocking, $19.99 (originally $23.33), available at Walmart [You save $3.34]
And speaking of stockings, this one can be customized with different styles of knitting and embroidered with your name.
Style: Cool yule
Shatterproof Christmas ornaments
- source
- Walmart
Set of 40 Shatterproof Decorative Handcrafted Assorted Christmas Ornaments, $21.99, available at Walmart
These red and gold glitter-flecked ornaments are made from shatterproof plastic, so you won’t have to worry if when they fall on the ground.
Style: Glitter and glam
An outdoor light-up reindeer
- source
- Walmart
Light-Up Buck Outdoor Christmas Décor, 30 in, $14.98, available at Walmart
This light-up reindeer can dress up your yard, lawn, or garden whether it’s running solo or with a pack.
Style: Glitter and glam
A plaid Christmas wreath
- source
- Walmart
Plaid Felt Christmas Wreath, $29.99, available at Walmart (originally $39.99) [You save $10]
If you want to veer away from the traditional Christmas wreaths, try a felt plaid Christmas wreath with poinsettias accents.
Style: Rustic lodge
A festive garland
- source
- Walmart
Pre-lit Green Liberty Christmas Garland, 9 ft, $14.95, available at Walmart
Add greenery to railings and doorways with an artificial garland that’s pre-strung with clear lights for a cozy glow.
Style: Industrial farmhouse
A string of multicolor jumbo lights
- source
- Walmart
Multicolor Jumbo Christmas Lights, $19.86, available at Walmart
This colorful set of lights features eight jumbo red, yellow, blue, and green Christmas lights suitable indoors and outdoors.
Style: Cool yule