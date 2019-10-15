18 festive Christmas decorations you can get at Walmart — from classic wreaths to unique tree toppers

source Walmart

Walmart has just about any item you can think of, so it should come as no surprise that you can buy all your Christmas decorations in one place.

There are literally hundreds of lights, ornaments, tree toppers, indoor décor, outdoor décor, and more, so it can become a black hole for Christmas decorations.

Walmart has a helpful style-based search function so you can shop more efficiently among five distinct decor styles. But that can still give you an overwhelming amount of items to go through, so here are 18 of the best Christmas decorations you can buy at Walmart.

A wreath with pine cones and holly berries

This traditional Christmas wreath is bound to get anyone who sees it excited for the holiday season.

Style: Industrial farmhouse/rustic lodge

A funny Santa ornament

This fun battery-powered Santa decoration will kick his legs up and down in an effort to escape your tree.

Style: Cool yule

A festive light machine

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this light machine has 122 programs to create a light show of your dreams.

Style: Cool yule

An adorable s’mores snowman stocking holder

Forgo the nails in the wall and place this happy s’mores snowman on top of your mantle to hang your stockings this year.

Style: Rustic lodge

A Christmas nutcracker with LED lights

This Christmas nutcracker will add a classic touch to your holiday decor.

Style: Cool yule

A balloon dog ornament

Add a gold Jeff Koons-inspired balloon dog animal ornament to your tree for a more playful look.

Style: Cool yule

Inflatable decor with Santa Claus and a few of his reindeer

Bring Santa and his reindeer home with this classic yard decoration that inflates in minutes.

Style: Cool yule

Indoor and outdoor Christmas lights

These clear mini lights can be used indoor and outdoor, and will add a slight glow to trees, doorways, columns, and more.

Style:

A tree topper in the shape of a top hat

A top hat tree topper is a unique finishing touch on your Christmas tree.

Style: Cool yule

A soft tree skirt

Cover up artificial and real tree stands with this soft velvet and faux fur-lined tree skirt.

Style: Glitter and glam

A gold star tree topper

This traditional gold star tree topper has 15 clear lights inside for a soft glow.

Style: Glitter and glam

A festive lamp post planter

Travel back in time with this festive lamp post. It comes with artificial branches, lights, and a bow it’s ready to be placed outside your door as soon as it arrives.

Style: Industrial farmhouse

A personalized Christmas stocking

And speaking of stockings, this one can be customized with different styles of knitting and embroidered with your name.

Style: Cool yule

Shatterproof Christmas ornaments

These red and gold glitter-flecked ornaments are made from shatterproof plastic, so you won’t have to worry if when they fall on the ground.

Style: Glitter and glam

An outdoor light-up reindeer

This light-up reindeer can dress up your yard, lawn, or garden whether it’s running solo or with a pack.

Style: Glitter and glam

A plaid Christmas wreath

If you want to veer away from the traditional Christmas wreaths, try a felt plaid Christmas wreath with poinsettias accents.

Style: Rustic lodge

A festive garland

Add greenery to railings and doorways with an artificial garland that’s pre-strung with clear lights for a cozy glow.

Style: Industrial farmhouse

A string of multicolor jumbo lights

This colorful set of lights features eight jumbo red, yellow, blue, and green Christmas lights suitable indoors and outdoors.

Style: Cool yule