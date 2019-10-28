10 artificial Christmas trees from Walmart that won’t break your budget

source Walmart

Not surprisingly, Walmart has a wide variety of artificial Christmas trees that you can buy online or in-store.

To make your life easier, we rounded up 10 of our top picks, from a gnome-style tree to more traditional designs.

An artificial Christmas tree is a popular alternative to the classic, especially for those preoccupied with never-ending holiday to-do lists. But selecting the right one at an affordable price can be a challenge (after all, we still have to buy gifts for family and friends).

Walmart meets this challenge with highly affordable artificial trees in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. That said, they’re not cheap in quality. They’re reliable and long-lasting, so no need to replace them year after year.

To save you time, we rounded up 10 of our top cost-effective artificial Christmas trees based on positive customer reviews, ease of assembly, and overall style.

A tree with cashmere branch tips for a realistic look and feel

This elegant pencil-like tree is designed with 339 cashmere hard-needle tips that give it an authentic look and texture. It’s pre-strung with 300 clear mini lights, which remain lit even if one burns out.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 19 inches

Light count: 300

A full-body tree that’s perfect for large rooms

For those looking for a center mainstay, this tree provides lush, full shape – serving as a standout in large living rooms, dining rooms, and foyers. Pre-strung warm white lights complement its rich green foliage.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 52 inches

Light count: 550

A mini fiber-optic Christmas tree to add sparkle to any room

This tree with 83 tips changes color when plugged in, creating brightness and twinkle with minimal effort. Its compact size serves as a perfect tabletop centerpiece.

Tree height: 32 inches

Base diameter: not given

Light count: not applicable

A tree that will turn your home into a winter wonderland

Adorned with 787 snow-capped branch tips and 250 clear lights, this option resembles an authentic wintry tree with durable branches to hang your ornaments.

Tree height: 6.5 feet

Base diameter: 42 inches

Light count: 250

A unique tree that’s dressed up as a gnome

This gnome-inspired tree adds extra-festive fun and charm to any space, especially compared to traditional options.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: not given

Light count: unlit

A tree that replicates the classic evergreen

With undecorated, evergreen branches, this lush option replicates a real Donner Fir tree – without the hassles of an authentic one. There are 1,310 branch tips offering plenty of real estate for decorations.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 54 inches

Light count: unlit

A lush tree that’s adorned with pine cones

This tree mirrors nature foliage with pine cones and synthetic snow on its tips. Its height and diameter give the tree a full-body appearance.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 48 inches

Light count: unlit

Other considerations: 90-day return policy applies

A mini tree that’s ideal for desks and tabletops

Because of its size, this mini tree is great for desks and tabletops. Instead of lights, it’s decorated in natural-looking pine cones. It looks great as is, though you can add lightweight decorations for extra flair.

Tree height: 18 inches

Base diameter: 14 inches

Light count: unlit

A pre-lit tree with hassle-free, easy setup

Thanks to this tree’s lighting system, it’s easy to assemble – just connect the poles and the lights are good to go. It features 1,527 branch tips strung with 500 clear mini lights, which stay lit even if a bulb burns out.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 50 inches

Light count: 500

A tree that adds pops of color

If clear lights feel too dull for your holiday theme, then this tree will stand out as a vibrant option – thanks to its 750 multicolored lights. Despite its large size, this tree with 2,514 branch tips arrives in three manageable sections for easy assembly.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 59 inches

Light count: 750