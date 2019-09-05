The 10 largest grocery chains in the world by sales

- source
- Some grocery stores have gotten so popular it seems they’re practically taking over the world.
- Ecommerce insights firm Edge by Ascential recently ranked the biggest chains by net sales, as part of its July 2019 report on the grocery business.
- Walmart handily won the top spot, but a number of grocery companies based outside the US also broke into the rankings.
Grocery stores are a ubiquitous sight across the globe.
But which companies boast the biggest chains?
Ecommerce insights firm Edge by Ascential recently ranked the international grocery chains by net sales, as part of its July 2019 report on the state of the business.
The company calculated its estimates on in-store and online net sales for 2019 based on its database, Retail Market Monitor, which analyzes 2,500 retailers globally. The report also provided forward-looking estimates for in-store and, when applicable, online sales for 2024.
Edge by Ascential analysts draw on data from public sources in most cases, and also make its own estimates based on industry averages, comparable store formats, and historical performance.
The report found that retailers based in the United States snagged the four top spots on the list. A number of non-US companies did make the top 10 rankings, however.
Here’s a look at the biggest global retailers by overall net sales – and how they’re slated to grow in the coming years:
10. Target
In-store net sales for 2019: $71 billion
Online net sales for 2019: $7 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $79 billion
Estimated online net sales for 2024: $18 billion
9. Tesco
In-store net sales for 2019: $82 billion
Online net sales for 2019: $4 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $89 billion
Estimated online net sales for 2024: $6 billion
8. Aeon
In-store net sales for 2019: $82 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $110 billion
7. Carrefour
In-store net sales for 2019: $106 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $124 billion
Estimated online net sales for 2024: $6 billion
6. Aldi
In-store net sales for 2019: $108 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $135 billion
5. Lidl Kaufland
In-store net sales for 2019: $117 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $145 billion
Estimated online net sales for 2024: $3 billion
4. Kroger
In-store net sales for 2019: $119 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $135 billion
Estimated online net sales for 2024: $9 billion
3. 7-Eleven Holdings
In-store net sales for 2019: $120 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $168 billion
2. Costco
In-store net sales for 2019: $151 billion
Online net sales for 2019: $7 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $120 billion
Estimated online net sales for 2024: $168 billion
1. Walmart
In-store net sales for 2019: $503 billion
Online net sales for 2019: $49 billion
Estimated in-store net sales for 2024: $568 billion
Estimated online net sales for 2024: $101 billion
