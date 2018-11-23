Walmart says it’s offering thousands more deals than last year on Cyber Monday in a direct shot at Amazon’s most valuable day

caption Walmart’s Cyber Monday homepage. source Walmart

Walmart is upping its game this Cyber Monday.

The retailer says it’s increasing the number of deals its offering by thousands and will have more inventory.

Though it is not always as popular as Black Friday, Cyber Monday is still predicted to be the largest online sales day for the entire year.

Last year, Cyber Monday marked Amazon‘s largest sales in a single day ever, so Walmart clearly sees an opportunity here.

Though Black Friday gets all of the attention, Cyber Monday is nothing to sneeze at – it’s got deals, too.

Walmart says it will be offering more deals than ever on the Monday after Thanksgiving week this year. Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer for Walmart US e-commerce, promised “thousands” more deals on Cyber Monday this year when compared with Walmart’s deals last year.

Its deals include $100 off an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, $70 off a Dyson handheld vacuum, and a free Mario + Rabbits Kingdom Battle game with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch.

Hilton also said that Walmart has prepared more inventory this year on some of the deals it’s offering in toys, home, and electronics.

Cyber Monday is seen as second fiddle to the main holiday shopping event that is Black Friday, but the revenue generated from its sales is significant for online retailers. The day is still projected to be the largest day for online sales in the holiday season, with $7.8 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

Walmart clearly sees an opportunity here.

Amazon, its chief competitor online, announced that Cyber Monday 2017 was its largest single sales day ever. Prime Day in 2018 surpassed it as an event, though that lasted 36 hours, so it’s likely Cyber Monday still holds the crown for a single-day event.