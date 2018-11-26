Furious Walmart shoppers are complaining that hot video game deals sold out seconds into Cyber Monday

caption People who’d stayed up late to shop were seriously annoyed. source Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Walmart shoppers said that a number of hot video game deals sold out online just seconds into Cyber Monday.

Customers complained that products like Red Dead Redemption and PlayStation 4 sold out suspiciously early.

Walmart has advertised a number of flashy Cyber Monday deals on top video games and video game products.

Many shoppers who stayed up late to snag one of Walmart‘s Cyber Monday deals on video game products walked away empty-handed.

And a number of these shoppers took to social media to report that certain items like Red Dead Redemption and PlayStation 4 seemingly sold out within seconds. A Walmart spokesperson didn’t immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

A few customers said that they had placed the products in their online cart before 12:01 a.m., when sales were set to begin. Social media users speculated about the possibility that bots had bought up all the deals.

It was a @Walmart scam. It sold out right away. I had it in my cart right at release and it was sold out. Either had such a low amount they weren’t worried a out losing much money on them, or the bots got them all #cybermonday #scam — Lee Wibbell (@leebosky) November 26, 2018

But the disappointed shoppers weren’t just mad about missing out on the savings. To take advantage of the Cyber Monday deals, these customers stayed up until midnight on a Sunday.

And some were still irked enough in the morning to tweet at Walmart’s account to demand an explanation:

@Walmart how is it that at 11:58pm the price drop goes live for your cyber Monday PS4 1TB Red Dead & extra controller bundle, I place my order immediately at 11:58, and it’s sold out? — brucepilaf (@brucepilaf) November 26, 2018

What a crock this deal was. If you are going to offer such a good deal @Walmart make sure you have enough in stock to last more than 1 minute. I had everything ready to go and added to my cart and went to pay and it said it was no longer available. — Lee Wibbell (@leebosky) November 26, 2018

#Walmart very disappointed #cybermonday PS4 deal. Sold out seconds after start… beat.. — Christopher Naylor (@bonuseverything) November 26, 2018

Literally the only two games I wanted to go on sale didn’t even go on sale so lame. My friend said Red Dead Redemption was on sale at Walmart but it was sold out so I waited for Cyber Monday and it’s not even on sale — Moustafa Elhadary (@MoustafaHadary) November 26, 2018

In my cart at 11:59 and when I went to confirm order was told out of stock! pic.twitter.com/DAg0q9gFIO — Dave Kantner (@DKantner1128) November 26, 2018

@DaveThier went to Walmart per your Forbes article for ps4. 11:59,12:00,12:01 out of stock. Hell of a deal #walmart ???? waste of my time — steelcitywarden (@JayGleghorn) November 26, 2018

Walmart said last week that it would be offering more Cyber Monday deals than ever. Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer for Walmart US e-commerce, said in a press release that it had prepared more inventory this year on some of the deals it’s offering in toys, home, and electronics.