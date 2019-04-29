Walmart fires back at Amazon in a snarky tweet attacking Prime member fees

caption Walmart hinted that it will soon offer one-day shipping without a membership fee. source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Walmart fired back at Amazon’s one-day Prime shipping promise on Friday with a snarky tweet hinting that it would soon follow Amazon’s lead.

“One-day free shipping…without a membership fee. Now THAT would be groundbreaking. Stay tuned,” Walmart tweeted.

Walmart said in 2016 that it was capable of shipping packages to 70% of America within one day.

Amazon said Thursday that it would shorten its two-day Prime shipping promise to one day.

Amazon’s new one-day shipping promise applies to members of its Prime membership program, which costs $119 annually.

Walmart rolled out free two-day shipping in 2017 without any membership fees, though orders must total a minimum of $35 to qualify.

Walmart has been working towards one-day shipping for years.

The company said in 2016 that it was capable of shipping packages to 70% of America within one day, but that it hadn’t figured out a way to do it profitably, so it wasn’t making the service available to customers yet.

Walmart is also building up its same-day shipping muscle.

In conversations between Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Quo Vadis Capital last October, McMillon characterized same-day shipping as the “final frontier” that “everyone is racing to develop,” according to John Zolidis, president of Quo Vadis Capital.