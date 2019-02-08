Walmart is launching a West Elm killer called ‘MoDRN’ that’s half the price

caption Walmart has a new furniture line called MoDRN. source Walmart

Walmart is launching a a new furniture line called MoDRN.

MoDRN is Walmart.com’s biggest private-label furniture launch in history.

Walmart is taking direct aim at furniture retailers like West Elm, Crate & Barrel, and Wayfair with the launch of MoDRN, a new and exclusive line of home decor targeting customers who “embrace a modern aesthetic.”

MoDRN is Walmart.com’s biggest private-label furniture launch in history. It features nearly 650 items from sofas to accent pillows and dinner plates.

Here’s a closer look at some of the items in the new line:

MoDRN is organized into three aesthetics: retro glam, refined industrial, and Scandinavian minimal.

source Walmart

Prices range from $700 to $899 for sofas, $599 to $649 for beds, $20 to $60 for barware, and $199 to $699 for indoor and outdoor dining tables and chairs.

source Walmart

Some of the items look similar to what you might find at specialty furniture retailers like West Elm and Crate & Barrel.

source Walmart

But MoDRN’s versions cost roughly half as much, and the shipping is free.

source Walmart

This 87-inch sofa, for example, costs $899. Similar models at West Elm and Crate & Barrel cost $1,500 to $2,000.

source Walmart

On top of the higher cost, West Elm and Crate & Barrel charge fees upwards of $100 for delivery of larger furniture items.

source Walmart

We can’t vouch for whether the quality of MoDRN matches its higher-priced competitors, since we haven’t tried any of the products yet. But Walmart says the products feature “high-end materials.”

source Walmart

“Think velvet and performance leather upholstery fabrics, natural stone, native and exotic veneers, hand-brushed metal and brass accents, and solid wood features in white oak and walnut,” Anthony Soohoo, SVP and group general manager of home for Walmart US e-commerce, wrote in a blog post. “MoDRN provides the elevated look and feel that you would typically find at a specialty store, without the elevated price tag.”

source Walmart

The launch of MoDRN is part of Walmart’s broader strategy to ramp up its assortment online and focus on categories such as fashion and home goods that inspire shoppers to browse its site. The line will be available on Walmart.com, Jet.com, and Hayneedle.com starting Friday.