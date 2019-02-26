Walmart greeters with disabilities could lose their jobs because of a policy change — and people are furious

caption Walmart is getting rid of store greeters. source Reuters

Some Walmart employees with disabilities may lose their jobs as a result of staffing changes.

Walmart is eliminating store greeters in about 1,000 stores and replacing them with an expanded role called “customer hosts.”

Unlike greeters, customer hosts “must be able to lift 25 pounds, clean up spills, collect carts and stand for long periods of time, among other things – tasks that can be impossible for people with disabilities,” NPR reported Monday.

People are rallying around Walmart employees with disabilities following reports that some could lose their jobs as a result of staffing changes.

The changes impact Walmart’s store greeters. Walmart is eliminating these positions in about 1,000 stores and replacing them with an expanded role called “customer hosts.”

Unlike greeters, customer hosts “must be able to lift 25 pounds, clean up spills, collect carts and stand for long periods of time, among other things – tasks that can be impossible for people with disabilities,” NPR reported Monday, citing Walmart documents and interviews with workers.

Nathan Joerndt, a Walmart greeter in Illinois, told 25 News that he found out about the changes this weekend and that he’s scared he will lose his job as a result.

“I was hurt, I was devastated, I was angry,” said Joerndt, who has a developmental disorder called Williams Syndrome.

More than 9,000 people have signed a petition to keep Jay Melton, a Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy, employed at a Walmart in Marion, North Carolina.

The petition says Melton may lose his job in April after 17 years of working for Walmart.

“Jay makes me smile even on my worst days,” one person commented on the petition. “He has always been a dedicated worker to Walmart. Shame on you Walmart.”

Adam Catlin, another Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy, also faces the possibility of losing his job in April, according to a widely shared post that his mother published on Facebook.

In response to the NPR story, Walmart said it would give its disabled workers more time to deal with the job changes.

“We recognize that our associates with physical disabilities face a unique situation,” Walmart told NPR. “With that in mind, we will be extending the current 60-day greeter transition period for associates with disabilities while we explore the circumstances and potential accommodations, for each individual, that can be made within each store. This allows associates to continue their employment at the store as valued members of the team while we seek an acceptable, customized solution for all of those involved.”

Here’s how people are reacting to the staffing changes on Twitter.

Shame on @Walmart for getting rid of the Walmart greeter position. A lot of disabled and elderly people fill that position and now they are going to be out of a job. — Christiana D (@CaptnChristiana) February 26, 2019

One more reason to avoid this parasitic company. It’s comically predictable that the ADA doesn’t protect workers from this kind of treatment. Walmart Is Eliminating Greeters. Workers With Disabilities Feel Targeted https://t.co/OPfHNmjmYe — Alex Miller (@pops_miller) February 26, 2019

This is a disappointing move on Walmart’s part. How ironic that it’s going to happen during #autism awareness month. Walmart Is Eliminating Greeters. Workers With Disabilities Feel Targeted – NPR https://t.co/qlqihw9llB — Jakki Nance (@LuvFN) February 26, 2019

Heartless. Absolutely heartless. Shame on you@walmart. At least grandfather in disabled greeters. “Walmart Is Eliminating Greeters. Workers With Disabilities Feel Targeted” https://t.co/gX9LPApfzu — Tolkieknight (@tolkieknight) February 26, 2019

@Walmart I guess you found a loophole in the Disability Act. The requirements for your new policy removes independence and pride from those that are disabled or elderly and working as a greeter. Start a new policy that actually puts cashiers at their registers. — richelle day (@msrickynosea) February 26, 2019

@Walmart Shame on Walmart for firing disabled greeters and then offering them jobs that are prohibitive for their #disabilities. I will take my business to @Target. — Thomas Guy Taylor (@ThomasGuyTaylor) February 26, 2019