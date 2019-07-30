Walmart hunts for woman accused of urinating on produce and says it plans to have her prosecuted

caption Police released this surveillance video of the suspect. source West Mifflin Police

Walmart and law enforcement are searching for a woman accused of urinating on potatoes in the fresh produce department of a store in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Walmart called the incident obscene and said the company plans to help prosecute the suspect.

Walmart faced another instance of food tampering this month after a viral video showed a customer licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at one of its stores in Lufkin, Texas.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Walmart is working with law enforcement to identify a woman accused of urinating on potatoes in the fresh produce department of a store in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, the company told Business Insider.

In a statement, Walmart called the incident obscene and said the company plans to have the suspect prosecuted.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

The West Mifflin Police Department released surveillance video of the suspect that was recorded on July 24 and asked the public for help identifying her.

Read more: A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream and then putting it back in the supermarket freezer, and the brand has teamed up with police to try to track her down

WXPI-TV earlier reported that a Walmart employee witnessed the incident.

Walmart faced another instance of food tampering this month after a viral video showed a customer licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at one of its stores in Lufkin, Texas.

In that case, police also released surveillance video of the suspect and asked for the public’s help in identifying her.

She was ultimately identified as a minor from San Antonio, and her case was handed to the juvenile justice system.