People are furious that Walmart’s website is selling anti-Trump clothing that says ‘Impeach 45’

caption Walmart is under fire for “Impeach 45” shirts and a onesie that are being sold on the retailer’s website. source Walmart

Supporters of President Donald Trump are threatening to boycott Walmart for selling clothing with the phrase “Impeach 45” in its online store.

The “Impeach 45” apparel is made by a third-party seller, Old Glory, and is sold through Walmart Marketplace.

This isn’t the first time that Walmart has come come under fire from both sides of the political aisle for selling charged clothing made by a third party on its website.

Walmart is under fire for offering clothing with the inscription “Impeach 45,” a call to have President Donald Trump impeached.

The t-shirts and baby onesie are made by a third-party seller, Old Glory, and are being sold through Walmart Marketplace, the retailer’s website that features millions of items made by other companies.

Ryan Fournier, the chairman of Students for Trump, tweeted about the clothing on Monday. Fournier tweeted: “.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send?”

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Fournier’s tweet helped spark a wave of backlash against Walmart. Walmart’s social media accounts have been bombarded with threats of boycott from Trump supporters.

Seriously @Walmart ? Impeach 45? This needs to be gone today! Do you really want to lose your @realDonaldTrump supporters? Look at this map…. and this was before the #WalkAway movement! #MAGA @WalmartToday @WalmartNewsroom @WalmartAction pic.twitter.com/1A9Pn4QLxC — #MAGA: How Donald Trump Will Save America (@CCOT_MAGA) July 3, 2018

@Walmart Impeach 45??! The MINORITY of Americans in retail, Hollywood and the left FAKE news media need to wake up! OUR President is duly elected by Americans who make up a very large portion of your market share. Brilliant marketing strategy! Pull the shirts or #boycottwalmart — Bigdog1343 (@Bigdog1343) July 3, 2018

“There are more Trump supporters than not. … That shirt outfit is offensive,” one person wrote on the retailer’s Facebook page. “If the left can be offended so can we. That is very offensive.”

“Such disrespect for a president who won the election by voters that shop in your stores!” wrote another. “Shame on you walmart!! I hope that tee is worth the loss of customer base you will lose.”

@Walmart I have been a Walmart customer for years and after seeing this Impeach 45 shirt I will be closing my account online and will no longer shop in your stores or in Sam's club. — jeff huntington (@ztekdesign) July 3, 2018

@Walmart I shop at Walmart almost daily..in store and on line. If I see "Impeach 45" at my store…I will never buy anything more at Walmart. You should probably get some pink knit hats to growth it. We will boycott Walmart if this continues. — Laura Morcom (@laranole) July 3, 2018

Impeach 45? You have 13 products for see on your website that pertain to Impeach 45. Not good pic.twitter.com/lqXyJ44ja6 — Liz (@lizlowery0723) July 3, 2018

Walmart did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Walmart has come come under fire for politically charged clothing made by a third party and sold on the retailer’s website.

In 2016, Walmart pulled a Black Lives Matter shirt and hoodie made by Old Glory from its online store after police accused the retailer of helping the clothing maker profit “from racial division.” And, in 2017, the company removed a shirt that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.” made by the third-party seller Teespring from its website.

Old Glory is an apparel retailer based in Centerbrook, Connecticut. The company sells the “Impeach 45” clothing on other websites in addition to Walmart Marketplace, including Amazon.