The 11-inch iPad Pro is the best high-end tablet you can buy, and it’s $125 off at Walmart right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Apple

The iPad Pro has long been the go-to tablet for those who want performance and power. With the latest model, Apple gave the iPad an ultra-modern design with an edge-to-edge screen and a sleek metal casing.

Usually, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, which certainly isn’t cheap, but for a limited time, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro from Walmart for $674. That’s a hefty $125 off.

As mentioned, the iPad Pro is a super high-performance machine. The tablet is powered by the A12X Bionic chip, which is the fastest processor Apple has built to date. It also offers options for anywhere between 64GB and 1TB of storage.

The display on the iPad Pro sits in at 11 inches and has a resolution of 2,388 x 1,668 pixels so everything looks crisp and clear. The device also supports Apple’s Face ID so you can unlock your iPad simply by looking at it.

The tablet has a slick aluminum build and the screen is edge-to-edge, which makes it look modern and sleek. The iPad Pro also has a USB-C port on the bottom so you can connect dongles and other devices to it.

Amazon is discounting the device, too, but it’s only $50 off on Amazon, so Walmart has the better deal. We don’t know how long either discount will last, so you should act fast if you want the most high-powered iPad for less.