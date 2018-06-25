Walmart employees share 5 annoying things they wish shoppers would stop doing

Walmart jobs can be rough when customers are rude.

Some employees have spoken to Business Insider about particularly gob-smacking behaviors from shoppers.

They highlighted people eating produce and leaving items throughout the store as particularly annoying.

Walmart jobs, for the most part, require associates to interact with the public.

Occasionally, that can lead to some friction.

Business Insider spoke with a number of Walmart associates about certain rude or irritating things they wished customers would stop doing.

We learned about a number of particularly aggravating behaviors that you should probably skip on your next Walmart run.

Here are some of most annoying behaviors Walmart associates wish shoppers would drop:

Hiding products around the store

We’ve all picked up a product on impulse, only to decide against purchasing it before heading to the registers.

But that doesn’t mean we should just leave those items wherever.

One Walmart associate of nine years told Business Insider that they often encounter customers “hiding” items around the store.

“Put it back where you got it from,” an associate who’s worked at the chain for three years told Business Insider.

Another Walmart associate of 12 years told Business Insider that customers should “… stop stashing items in other areas of the store.”

“Finding melted ice cream or rancid meat under bath towels isn’t pleasant,” the associate said.

“We’re not your maid. The store isn’t so huge that you can’t find where to return the item,” they added.

Complaining excessively about things that aren’t a big deal

One Walmart employee of 12 years said they were sick of customers “getting upset” over being carded for certain items like alcohol.

The associate added that they also were annoyed when people complained about not receiving assistance from an associate “when you’ve only been waiting two minutes.”

Making the same old joke

Like their counterparts at Costco, Walmart cashiers are sure to get annoyed when customers make one particular joke.

“Stop asking if the item is free when it won’t scan,” one associate with 12 years of experience at the chain told Business Insider.

Eating produce in the store

You know the old adage: Don’t grocery shop on an empty stomach.

Still, one Walmart associate from Wisconsin told Business Insider that they had seen customers straight up “eating produce” from the stands in the store.

Another employee with 12 years of experience at the store said they’ve witnessed “… shoppers who graze fruits like grapes or apples.”

If you do decide to snack in the store, you could cause problems for yourself when it comes time to check out.

“We can’t weigh the item if it’s already been consumed,” the associate told Business Insider.

Being rude to customers and associates alike

A Nashville-based Walmart associate told Business Insider that it was irritating to deal with customers who think “they are always right.”

An associate of 12 years told Business Insider that they were annoyed to see “… customers interrupting other customers, believing that their question is more important.”

One associate of 11 years told Business Insider that they appreciated it when shoppers weren’t rude and showed “a little respect towards us.”

Are you a current or former Walmart employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.