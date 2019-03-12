Walmart has partnered with KitchenAid on an exclusive collection of small kitchen tools — and most cost under $10

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Walmart recently announced an exclusive line of KitchenAid kitchen accessories.

Nearly all the tools, which include bowls, turners, and spoons, cost under $20. Many go for less than $10.

About half of these exclusive KitchenAid products are available for purchase online, while you can find the rest in a Walmart store near you.

The 100-year-old KitchenAid name runs across stand mixers, cookware, cutlery, and more. You can find its large offering of products everywhere, from online shopping catch-alls like Amazon to specialty stores like Williams-Sonoma.

Right now, however, there’s only one place you can find KitchenAid’s newest kitchen tools and accessories: Walmart.

Earlier this week, Walmart and KitchenAid launched a collection of exclusive kitchen products that will help you accomplish your most essential cooking and baking tasks. They’re all really affordable, ranging from $6 to $40. Most of the kitchen tools cost just $6 to $15.

Walmart already sells an exclusive KitchenAid stand mixer in a Cobalt Blue color ($279), but this new line focuses more on the small kitchen essentials you use every day, like scissors, spoons, and graters.

Though they’re not as exciting or fancy as a stand mixer, your daily meals and snacks couldn’t be completed without them. The KitchenAid name means you can count on these tools to be well-designed, durable, and versatile.

About half of the products are available for purchase online, while you can find the rest in a Walmart store near you. In stores, you can pick up a new can opener ($14.98), meat tenderizer ($14.97), prep bowls ($9.97), and more.

For all the online exclusives, keep reading. We’ve rounded them up below so you can learn more about each product and easily shop for your kitchen drawer refresh.

A set of plastic mixing bowls

KitchenAid 3 Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $24.97, available at Walmart The set includes 2.5-, 3.5-, and 4.5-quart bowls for a variety of cooking and baking needs. They feature a spout and non-slip base, plus they’re dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to deal with the messy clean up.

A box grater with many different grating options

The box grater has four different surfaces: fine grate, medium grate, coarse grate, and slicer. With its soft grip handle and no-slip base, it’s always comfortable to hold.

An effective ice cream scoop

Spend less time furiously digging into your pint of ice cream and more time enjoying the dessert with this must-have summer tool that has an ergonomic handle and a sharp scoop head.

Sharp kitchen scissors

Unless you’re a real ace with a chef’s knife, the chives to finish off your dish can only be cut with a pair of reliable, sharp shears. KitchenAid’s have microserrations on the blade for better cutting.

A sturdy soup ladle

This ladle is heat resistant up to 400°F so you’ll no longer accidentally burn your hand after leaving it in a pot. It has a strong nylon fiberglass reinforced head, ergonomic silicone handle, and a convenient hanging hole.

A sharp pizza wheel

Whether you’re slicing through pizza, pastry dough, or pie crust, this tool will give you precise results.

A non-stick slotted spatula

Cooking breakfast just got much easier with this heat-resistant slotted turner. It’s thick enough to support your heavy omelettes, cutlets, and pancakes, but will also slip under delicate foods seamlessly.

A non-stick solid spatula

To transfer all-important baked goods like cookies and turn over other treats, use this solid turner, which is designed for control and stability.

A versatile whisk

For just $8, you’ll get many uses out of this versatile kitchen accessory. Its stainless steel wires will help you whip up meringues, beat egg mixtures, and keep your sauces smooth.

A basting spoon

This spoon’s long handle lets you baste meats without getting too close to the heat. You can also stir soups and serve foods with it.