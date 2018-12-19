Walmart has a huge selection of deals that are guaranteed to deliver before Christmas — but time is running out

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

source
Walmart

Christmas is less than a week away. If you haven’t finished all of your shopping by now, we won’t sugarcoat it – you’re running out of time. But you shouldn’t panic just yet.

Walmart has a massive selection of giftable items that are guaranteed to arrive before the holiday. Orders placed by December 20 at 2 p.m. local time will arrive by Christmas Eve with free two-day shipping. Alternatively, some items are eligible for in-store pickup.

To save you some much needed time, we rounded up some of the best deals and gift ideas at Walmart.

Shop all two-day delivery deals at Walmart now.

A premium electric wet and dry shaver

source
Braun

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver, $169.95 (Originally $229.94) [You save $59.99]

An iPad

source
Walmart

Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB Wi-Fi, $229 (Originally $329.99) [You save $100.99]

An air fryer

source
Walmart

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer, $59.88 (Originally $99) [You save $39.12]

A Nintendo Switch

source
Walmart

Nintendo Switch Console, $299

A mini portable Bluetooth speaker

source
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro speaker, $79 (Originally $99) [You save $20]

A neck pillow, blanket, and eye mask set

source
Walmart

Metallic Sky Pillow, Blanket, and Eye Mask Set, $24.99 (Originally $29.99) [You save $5]

A 4K HD smart TV

source
Walmart

VIZIO 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $298 (Originally $428) [You save $130]

An XBOX One S with the best game for basketball fans

source
Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle, $199 (Originally $299.99) [You save $100.99]

A wooden dollhouse

source
Walmart

L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises and Made of Real Wood, $189 (Originally $199.99) [You save $10.99]

A DNA kit to discover your ancestry

source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

23andMe Ancestry Kit, $69 (Originally $99.97) [You save $30.97]

All of your favorite board games

source
Walmart

Shop all best-selling board games on sale at least 50% off here>>