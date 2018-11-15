A Walmart parking lot in California has become a camp for wildfire evacuees

A Walmart parking lot in Chico, California, is now the site of a makeshift evacuee camp.

A Walmart parking lot in Chico, California, is now doubling as a evacuee camp for Californians fleeing the devastating Camp Fire.

CBS reported that the fire has displaced thousands of people in Northern California. The Camp Fire’s death toll has reached 56, making it the deadliest wildfire in California history.

The Walmart parking lot in Chico is an impromptu city filled with Camp Fire evacuees. pic.twitter.com/KMp7xfUjKw — Damon Arthur (@damonarthur_RS) November 14, 2018

This is what happens when a town with a population of 27,000 becomes homeless. This is an impromptu shelter and help station at a Walmart parking lot. pic.twitter.com/N4QTzwSCsc — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) November 14, 2018

Chico’s Walmart has become an outdoor free market where people have dropped off a mass of donations—clothing, food, toys, diapers—for #CampFire evacuees.

The parking lot also has become a refuge for people living in tents, cars as they await long-term help. #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/fICINokSrB — Dianna M. Náñez ???? (@DiannaNanez) November 13, 2018

There are medical supplies, food, pet food and camping equipment. A man just approached us saying he’d driven a mobile shower unit up from Modesto (150 miles away). If you’re local, here are the details. #campfire pic.twitter.com/vEtVW9QOty — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) November 14, 2018

A photo of the tent city I described this morning on @Americas1stNews. #Paradise evacuees are camped at the local Walmart parking lot. Photo credit to local reporter @KPAYBacaSports #CampFire pic.twitter.com/sSrf0MOQ77 — Matt Ray (@MattRayTalk) November 14, 2018

A spokesperson for Walmart did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

On November 12, actor James Woods asked Walmart to keep the bathrooms in the store open for evacuees via Twitter. The company replied that it would provide fire victims with portable bathrooms, blankets, sleeping bags, and water.

Thanks James. We're with you. We've brought in a number of portable bathrooms and are providing supplies such as blankets, sleeping bags and water to fire victims sheltering in our parking lot. — Walmart (@Walmart) November 13, 2018

Bay Area news station Kron 4 reported that volunteers were converging on the parking lot as well, passing out free meals, clothing, and water, and managing donations.

“All of us here are in the same situation – whether you lost a trailer or a really nice home, we’re all in the same place,” fire evacuee Laura Whitaker told The Chico Enterprise-Record.

Other evacuees in the camp told the local newspaper that Walmart had given them a $100 gift card.

On its Facebook page, Walmart’s Chico location said that the company has created a foundation for Camp Fire victims. The company will reportedly donate $500,000 to the cause.