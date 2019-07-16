Walmart employees reveal how much they really make

- source
- Walmart currently boasts a massive workforce of 2.2 million people across the globe.
- In the United States, the retailer’s minimum starting hourly wage is $11.
- Business Insider looked at self-reported salary information from both PayScale and Glassdoor to find out how much employees in different roles earn at the retail giant.
Walmart has gotten its share of criticism for its salary policies.
Sen. Bernie Sanders lambasted the retail giant’s pay rates for store employees as “starvation wages.” Walmart has countered that its average store employee makes close to $15 an hour, despite the fact that its minimum starting hourly wage is $11.
Business Insider reviewed self-reported salaries for many roles on both PayScale and Glassdoor. Not all of the data was necessarily collected within the past year or so, so there may be a lag that explains why certain roles have average pay rates less than the chain’s minimum starting wage of $11 an hour.
Here’s what employees make across your average Walmart store, according to self-reported data:
Cashiers cash out close to Walmart’s minimum wage …
Based on 1,076 reported salaries, Glassdoor ended up estimating that cashiers made almost an entire dollar more than Payscale’s estimation.
Glassdoor average hourly rate: $11
PayScale average hourly rate: $10.14
… and sales associates rake in marginally more
Glassdoor and Payscale indicate that you might make more helping guests in the stores than manning the registers.
Glassdoor average hourly rate: $11
PayScale average hourly rate: $10.59
Bakers make around the same amount of dough as cashiers …
This time, Payscale had more optimistic data regarding the Walmart employees responsible for serving up fresh and hot baked goods.
Glassdoor average hourly rate: $10
PayScale average hourly rate: $11.56
… as do customer service associates
In this case, Glassdoor had a lower estimation when it comes to the wages of employees tasked with helping customers.
Glassdoor average hourly rate: $10
PayScale average hourly rate: $11.23
Deli clerks can make dollars more than their colleagues
If Glassdoor and Payscale are any indication, deli clerks at Walmart take home meatier paychecks than some of their coworkers.
Glassdoor average hourly rate: $11
PayScale average hourly rate: $11.14
Overnight stockers wages hang toward the low side of the scale
The night shift doesn’t necessarily pay off, according to Glassdoor and Payscale data.
Glassdoor average hourly rate: $10
PayScale average hourly rate: $10.71
Licensed opticians have their sights set on a higher wage
There’s certainly money to be made helping Walmart customers see more clearly. Payscale and Glassdoor both estimate that licensed opticians make considerably more than their colleagues within the store.
Glassdoor average hourly rate: $23
PayScale average hourly rate: $22.80