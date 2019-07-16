Walmart employees reveal how much they really make

Walmart has gotten its share of criticism for its salary policies.

Sen. Bernie Sanders lambasted the retail giant’s pay rates for store employees as “starvation wages.” Walmart has countered that its average store employee makes close to $15 an hour, despite the fact that its minimum starting hourly wage is $11.

Business Insider reviewed self-reported salaries for many roles on both PayScale and Glassdoor. Not all of the data was necessarily collected within the past year or so, so there may be a lag that explains why certain roles have average pay rates less than the chain’s minimum starting wage of $11 an hour.

Here’s what employees make across your average Walmart store, according to self-reported data: