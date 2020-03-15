Walmart’s drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will be hosted on the ‘far edge’ of store parking lots, internal memo says

caption Walmart plans to host coronavirus testing sites in some of its parking lots. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Walmart is working with the federal government to set up drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in some of its stores’ parking lots.

Locations and timing of the testing sites will be determined by the federal government, according to an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider.

“For the limited number of stores chosen, testing will be in-car and at the far edge of the parking lot and all testing will be administered by federal health officials,” the memo said.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced Friday that the company had agreed to host drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the parking lots of some stores.

The company later shared a memo with store management that revealed some further details, including plans to place the testing sites at the “far edge” of parking lots.

“By now you’ve likely seen the news reports that Walmart, along with other retailers and companies, is being asked by the federal government for support in standing up drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19,” states the memo, which was reviewed by Business Insider. “This will include a small number of Walmart locations in select communities across the country.”

Walmart is working with the federal government to finalize details of the new testing sites, the memo said.

“This is a government testing initiative, so location decisions and timing will be made by them,” the memo stated. “For the limited number of stores chosen, testing will be in-car and at the far edge of the parking lot and all testing will be administered by federal health officials,” the memo said.

The company said it will provide additional information in the future to participating stores.

“When we know the locations for these testing sites, we will provide updated communications to participating stores to help ensure they understand what is being done and to have all their questions answered,” the memo stated. “Together we will get through this unprecedented time and our focus has and always will be the well-being of our associates and customers.”

McMillon, the Walmart CEO, made remarks on the company’s partnership with the federal government at a White House press conference on Friday.

“When we got the call yesterday from the White House, we were eager to do our part to help serve the country,” McMillon said. “And given what we are facing, that is certainly important to do. We should all be doing that.”

He said the testing would initially be available in “select locations” and scale over time.

“We’ll stay involved and do everything we can from a supply-chain point of view to be of assistance,” McMillon said.