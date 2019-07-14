The very best deals from Walmart’s competing Prime Day 2019 sale — including Google devices, Apple devices, and 4K smart TVs

- source
- Google/YouTube
- Prime Day 2019 begins on July 15, and in response, Walmart (and plenty of other retailers) have launched competing mega-sales.
- One major advantage of Walmart’s sale is that it includes Google devices– like the rarely discounted Google Home Max smart speaker – which Amazon doesn’t sell because they’re in direct competition with Amazon’s own line of Echo devices.
- Walmart also has a huge selection of tech and electronics on sale, including 4K smart TVs and tons of Apple products. There’s even a 32G iPad for $249 (originally $329.99).
- Compare Walmart’s deals to Amazon’s Prime Day deals to ensure you’re getting the best price possible this week.
Amazon Prime Day has established itself as one of the biggest online sales events since the dawn of online shopping. This year, Prime Day is on July 15 and 16, and Amazon will be offering deals on everything from electronics to baby supplies. But other retailers are starting to catch on, giving Amazon a run for its money and giving you even more opportunities to compare prices and save.
Not to be outdone, Walmart is running thousands of special deals in an even longer window than Prime Day. Price cuts and rollbacks begin on July 14 (one day before Prime Day) and run through Wednesday, July 17 (one day after Prime Day) with new deals being added daily.
Some standout Walmart deals available right now include:
- VIZIO 65″ 4K HDR Smart TV, $449.99 (originally $698) [You save $248.01]
- Google Home Max, $249 (originally $399) [You save $150]
- EZ Bake Oven Bundle, $29.98 (originally $59.96) [You save $29.98]
- Dell G5 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch Full HD, $779 (originally $1,099) [You save $320]
Keep reading for a full roundup of the best deals Walmart has to offer. We’ll be updating this list as new deals roll out.
Tech deals
While Amazon is offering steep deals on its in-house brand of tech devices like the Echos, Kindles, and Fire Sticks, Walmart has struck an exclusive deal with Google to bring you savings on some of the best smart home devices on the market. Google Week by Walmart runs through Tuesday, July 16 and features deals such as the Google Home for $69 (down from $129) and the Google Nest Thermostat for $189 (down from $249).
Google device deals
- Acer Chromebook, $149 (originally $199) [You save $50]
- Google Home Mini, $25 (originally $49) [You save $24]
- Google Nest Hub, $79 (originally $149) [You save $70]
- Samsung Chromebook, $159 (originally $229) [You save $70]
- Google Home, $69 (originally $129) [You save $60]
- Lenovo Smart Clock, $59.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $20]
- Nest Doorbell, $189 (originally $229) [You save $40]
- Google Smart Light Starter Kit, $31 (originally $55) [You save $24] Low stock
- Google Home Max, $249 (originally $399) [You save $150]
- Walmart Exclusive Smart TV Kit, $60 (originally $74) [You save $14]
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $189 (originally $249) [You save $60]
- Google Nest Indoor Cam, $169 (originally $199) [You save $30]
- Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack, $299 (originally $399) [You save $100]
- Google Nest Outdoor Cam, $169 (originally $199) [You save $30]
TVs
- VIZIO 50-inch, $279 (originally $428) [You save $149]
- VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV, $319.99 (originally $478) [You save $158.01]
- VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV, $449.99 (originally $698) [You save $248.01]
- Samsung 55-inch, $397.99 (originally $527.99) [You save $130]
TV Accessories
- Roku Ultra, $69 (originally $99) [You save $30]
Laptops
- Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3, $159 (originally $229) [You save $70]
- Dell G5 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch Full HD, $779 (originally $1,099) [You save $320]
- HP 15 Laptop, $419 (originally $599.99) [You save $180.99]
Apple
- Apple iPad 32GB with Wi-Fi in Space Gray, $249 (originally 329.99) [You save $80.99]
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) with Sport Band and Aluminum Case, $199 (originally $279) [You save $80]
- iPhone X Bundle, $744 (originally $944) [You save $200]
- iPad, $329 (originally $429.99) [You save $100.99]
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A, $79.99 (originally $127.99) [You save $48]
E-readers
- Kobo Clara, $99.96 (originally $129.99) [You save $30.03]
If you’re hesitant to drop big money before doing your research, check out our guides for best 4K TVs, best laptops, and best tablets and have peace of mind that you’re making the right call as you hit the check-out button.
Gaming deals
Walmart is offering tons of gaming bundles that throw in a free game, controller, or other accessory during its Prime Day competition sale. You can also take home amazing freestanding old-school arcade games like Galaga and Pac-Man for up to $30 off their retail price, not to mention steep discounts on individual games like Fallout 76, which is just $17 (a savings of $43).
Consoles
- XBox One bundle, $299 (originally $450) [You save $151]
- Nintendo Switch bundle, $329 (originally $358.96) [You save $29.96]
- Streetfigher, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100]
- Pac-Man, $349.99 (originally $379.99) [You save $30]
- Galaga, $349.99 (originally $379.99) [You save $30]
- Golden Tee, $398 (originally $499.99) [You save $101.99]
Video Games
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4), $29.99 (originally $59.88) [You save $29.89]
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4), $27.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $32]
- FIFA 19 (PS4), $19.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $40]
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition (PS4), $23.99 (originally $59.88) [You save $35.89]
- Fallout 76, $17 (originalyl $59.99) [You save $42.99]
Toy deals
Outside of Black Friday, this week is going to be the best way to stock up on affordable toys for the little ones. Walmart has deals on everything from EZ Bake Ovens to Nerf Guns to wooden swing sets. On second thought, forget the little ones and grab a bunch of Nerf guns for the Great Office Battle of 2019. For the Endgame fans, Walmart has Marvel and Avengers products at up to 50% off so you can snag a Black Panther action figure for just $8.44 (originally $12.99) or an Avengers Monopoly set for $19.99 (originally $29.99).
- Black Panther Figure, $8.44 (originally $12.99) [You save $4.55]
- Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike, $39.98 (originally $49.99) [You save $10.01]
- EZ Bake Bundle, $29.98 (originally $59.96) [You save $29.98]
- Little Tykes Food Truck, $69.99 (originally $159.99) [You save $90]
- Schwinn Easy-Steer Tricycle, $59 (originally $99) [You save $40]
- Avengers Monopoly, $19.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $10]
- KidKraft Swing Set, $279 (originally $399) [You save $120]
- KidKraft Dollhouse, $79.99 (originally $88.05) [You save $8.06]
- LEGO Movie 2 Rex’s Rexplorer! set, $89.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $30]
- Yamaha Ride On Car, $149 (originally $299) [You save $150]
Baby-care deals
Having a baby and caring for all its needs gets expensive quickly, so if you’re a new parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend of a new parent, or if you’ve ever met a baby, jump on these parenting deals to help ease the financial burden.
Walmart’s standout deals in Baby Accessories include a Walmart exclusive NUK breast pump for $179.99 (originally $299.99), a Graco infant car seat for $175.99 (originally $219.99), and a Jujube diaper bag for $39.99 (originally $70). They’ve even got sales on Enfamil powdered formula and baby bottles. Even if you don’t personally know a baby who could use them, you might still want to grab some to donate to your local food pantry or hospital.
- Enfamil Newborn Premium Infant Formula, $14.49 (originally $26.98) [You save $12.49]
- Dr. Brown’s Baby First Year Transition Options Baby Bottles Gift Set, $19.98 (originally $24.98) [You save $5] Low stock
- NUK Simply Natural Freemie Double Electric Breast Pump, $179.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $120]
- Graco Infant Car Seat, $175.99 (originally $219.99) [You save $44]
- Jujube Classical Convertible Diaper Bag, $39.99 (originally $70) [You save $31]
- South Shore Vito Changing Table, $169 (originally $237.76) [You save $68.76]
- DaVinci Liam 4-in-1 Convertible Crib, $139 (originally $189) [You save $50]
- VTech Baby Monitor, $109.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $40]
- Levana Oma Baby Breathing Movement Monitor, $79.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $40]
Home improvement deals
Have you been using the same rusty wrench for as long as you can remember? You probably think the tools you have are good enough to do the job, but using old tools can be unsafe and opening yourself up to risk or injury. Take the opportunity now to save on replacing your worn out tools. Walmart has a 8-piece Irwin plier set for $63.99 (originally 99.99), and you can get tack on a shiny new Viper storage chest to store them in for $92.97 (originally $143.98).
- Irwin Vise-Grip Plier Set, $63.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $36]
- Viper Tool Storage Chest, $92.97 (originally $143.98) [You save $51.01] Low stock
- Keystone M Series Portable AC, $359.99 (originally $529.99) [You save $200]
- McGuire-Nicholas Back Support Tool Belt, $39.62 (originally $72) [You save $32.38]
- Porter-Cable Air Compressor, $99 (originally $172) [You save $73]
- The Original Pink Box Tool Bag, $19.97 (originally $22.99) [You save $2.98]
Sports and outdoors deals
The timing couldn’t be more perfect for deals on outdoor and sporting gear. It’s the height of summer, and there are still tons of beach days, cookouts, and camping weekends left on the calendar. Grab these deals now and make the most of the dog days still to come.
Walmart has deals on Coleman and Ozark canopies and tents. Plus you can snag a discounted Lifetime adjustable basketball hoop for $149.99 (originally $200) to brush up on your hoop skills while you wait impatiently for basketball season to start up again.
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop, $149.99 (originally $200) [You save $50.01]
- Ozark Trail 10×10 Canopy, $71 (originally $79) [You save $8]
- Coleman Brazos Sleeping Bag, $24.57 (originally $38.49) [You save $13.92]
- Coleman Instant Beach Beach Canopy, $129 (originally $149) [You save $20]