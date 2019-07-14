The very best deals from Walmart’s competing Prime Day 2019 sale — including Google devices, Apple devices, and 4K smart TVs

source Google/YouTube

Amazon Prime Day has established itself as one of the biggest online sales events since the dawn of online shopping. This year, Prime Day is on July 15 and 16, and Amazon will be offering deals on everything from electronics to baby supplies. But other retailers are starting to catch on, giving Amazon a run for its money and giving you even more opportunities to compare prices and save.

Not to be outdone, Walmart is running thousands of special deals in an even longer window than Prime Day. Price cuts and rollbacks begin on July 14 (one day before Prime Day) and run through Wednesday, July 17 (one day after Prime Day) with new deals being added daily.

Some standout Walmart deals available right now include:

Keep reading for a full roundup of the best deals Walmart has to offer. We’ll be updating this list as new deals roll out.

Tech deals

source Google/YouTube

While Amazon is offering steep deals on its in-house brand of tech devices like the Echos, Kindles, and Fire Sticks, Walmart has struck an exclusive deal with Google to bring you savings on some of the best smart home devices on the market. Google Week by Walmart runs through Tuesday, July 16 and features deals such as the Google Home for $69 (down from $129) and the Google Nest Thermostat for $189 (down from $249).

Google device deals

TVs

TV Accessories

Laptops

Apple

Tablets

E-readers

If you’re hesitant to drop big money before doing your research, check out our guides for best 4K TVs, best laptops, and best tablets and have peace of mind that you’re making the right call as you hit the check-out button.

Gaming deals

source Chris C. Anderson

Walmart is offering tons of gaming bundles that throw in a free game, controller, or other accessory during its Prime Day competition sale. You can also take home amazing freestanding old-school arcade games like Galaga and Pac-Man for up to $30 off their retail price, not to mention steep discounts on individual games like Fallout 76, which is just $17 (a savings of $43).

Consoles

Video Games

Toy deals

source Walmart

Outside of Black Friday, this week is going to be the best way to stock up on affordable toys for the little ones. Walmart has deals on everything from EZ Bake Ovens to Nerf Guns to wooden swing sets. On second thought, forget the little ones and grab a bunch of Nerf guns for the Great Office Battle of 2019. For the Endgame fans, Walmart has Marvel and Avengers products at up to 50% off so you can snag a Black Panther action figure for just $8.44 (originally $12.99) or an Avengers Monopoly set for $19.99 (originally $29.99).

Baby-care deals

source Walmart

Having a baby and caring for all its needs gets expensive quickly, so if you’re a new parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend of a new parent, or if you’ve ever met a baby, jump on these parenting deals to help ease the financial burden.

Walmart’s standout deals in Baby Accessories include a Walmart exclusive NUK breast pump for $179.99 (originally $299.99), a Graco infant car seat for $175.99 (originally $219.99), and a Jujube diaper bag for $39.99 (originally $70). They’ve even got sales on Enfamil powdered formula and baby bottles. Even if you don’t personally know a baby who could use them, you might still want to grab some to donate to your local food pantry or hospital.

Home improvement deals

source Walmart

Have you been using the same rusty wrench for as long as you can remember? You probably think the tools you have are good enough to do the job, but using old tools can be unsafe and opening yourself up to risk or injury. Take the opportunity now to save on replacing your worn out tools. Walmart has a 8-piece Irwin plier set for $63.99 (originally 99.99), and you can get tack on a shiny new Viper storage chest to store them in for $92.97 (originally $143.98).

Sports and outdoors deals

source Walmart

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for deals on outdoor and sporting gear. It’s the height of summer, and there are still tons of beach days, cookouts, and camping weekends left on the calendar. Grab these deals now and make the most of the dog days still to come.

Walmart has deals on Coleman and Ozark canopies and tents. Plus you can snag a discounted Lifetime adjustable basketball hoop for $149.99 (originally $200) to brush up on your hoop skills while you wait impatiently for basketball season to start up again.