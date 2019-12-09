Walmart apologizes for selling a Christmas sweater that showed Santa at a table with lines of white powder and the words ‘let it snow’

caption Walmart Canada is apologizing for selling a sweater that appeared to show Santa Claus doing cocaine. source Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada has apologized for selling a Christmas sweater featuring a scene that appeared to show Santa Claus doing cocaine.

The sweater showed Santa in front of a table with three lines of a white substance alongside the words “Let it snow.”

Walmart Canada has pulled the sweater from its site, along with a few other “adult” Christmas sweaters.

One showed Santa Claus being spanked by Mrs. Claus, while another featured Santa, naked from the waist down, in front of a fireplace alongside the words “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Ugly” Christmas sweaters have become a quintessential part of celebrating the holiday as an adult, but now Walmart Canada is apologizing for one sweater that many believe went too far.

The blue sweater, designed by FUN Wear, features a wide-eyed Santa Claus sitting at a table and holding a straw. In front of him are three lines of a white substance, which appears to be cocaine. The words “Let it snow” are written below.

“We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery, and the best snow comes straight from South America,” the sweater’s description reads. “That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”

caption Walmart Canada is apologizing for selling a sweater that featured Santa Claus doing cocaine. source Walmart Canada

“That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow,” it continues. “He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high quality aroma of the snow. It’s exactly what he needs to get inspired for Christmas Eve.”

It wasn’t the only Christmas sweater on Walmart Canada’s website to grab shoppers’ attention

One of the adult “ugly” sweaters that was on the site shows Santa Claus, naked from the waist down, fixing a stocking in front of a fireplace alongside the words “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”

caption Another “adult” Christmas sweater that was pulled from Walmart Canada’s website. source Walmart Canada

Another sweater features Santa Claus on his knees with his pants down while Mrs. Claus stands behind him with a whip.

caption Another sweater featured Santa being whipped by Mrs. Claus. source Walmart Canada

The “Santa Probe Ugly Sweater” shows Santa lying face-down on a table with his butt exposed. An alien stands behind him, holding a stick of some sort.

caption This sweater featuring Santa face-down, with his butt exposed, has also been pulled from the site. source Walmart Canada

“If you’re going to zip around the world using flying reindeer to deliver gifts to millions of homes in a single night, you probably should expect some inquisitive aliens to eventually wonder how you can do it,” the sweater’s description reads.

Some shoppers spotted the sweaters on Walmart Canada’s website on Saturday and posted about them on Twitter.

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

Walmart Canada has since apologized for the sweaters, which have been pulled from its website

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a spokesman told Global News. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

While those sweaters have been removed from Walmart.ca, there are still some “adult” Christmas sweaters up on Walmart.com at the time of writing.

caption This sweater of Santa with the words “Where my ho ho ho’s at?” is still available on Walmart.com. source Walmart.com

One $36 sweater features Santa’s face and the words “Where my ho ho ho’s at?”, while another shows Santa spanking a woman on his lap alongside the words, “You’re on the naughty list.”

caption This sweater featuring Santa Claus spanking a woman is still up on Walmart Canada’s website although it is no longer available for purchase. source Walmart.com

“The front of this sweater has Santa Claus spanking the evil out of some ill-behaved woman who made the top of the naught list,” reads the description for the sweater, which is currently listed as “unavailable” on the website.

A $26 sweater called “Santa’s Pee Break Naughty Adult Holiday Fun” shows Santa from behind with a long gold line shooting out in front of him.

caption A sweater that features Santa peeing is currently being sold on Walmart.com. source Walmart.com

Representatives for Walmart and FUN Wear did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.