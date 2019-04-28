Walmart employees share the wildest returns they’ve ever seen

caption One person returned milk… from Kroger. source Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters

Walmart employees sometimes have to deal with unusual returns.

Business Insider spoke to a number of associates who described unusual or frustrating encounters with shoppers making returns.

From milk purchased at Kroger to used underwear, here are some the weirdest returns Walmart employees have seen.

Walmart employees are no strangers to bizarre returns.

The company’s returns policy varies based on department and whether or not you’ve made your purchase online or in the store.

But a number of Walmart employees have spoken to Business Insider about their run-ins with “serial returners,” fraudsters, and shoppers who brought back gross, used products.

Here are some of the most ridiculous returns that Walmart employees said they’ve seen:

A Walmart associate told Business Insider that they saw a shopper return “a pair of underwear that was already worn.”

A Walmart associate from Tennessee described seeing a customer return a product from Kmart.

“It was accepted with the Kmart sticker on it,” the associate told Business Insider.

A Walmart associate told Business Insider that they often witness a group come in to return expensive electric toothbrushes, claiming that “they were a gift from my mom/sister/boyfriend but I don’t need it.”

A different Walmart associate said they saw someone try to get a refund on “a gallon of out-of-date milk from Kroger.”

An employee said that they’d received a “used” positive pregnancy test at the returns desk.

One Walmart associate described seeing numerous air conditioners being returned after the summer months, as well as electric heaters brought back for a refund in the spring.

Are you a Walmart employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.