Walmart is discounting select Samsung TVs by up to $800 for Memorial Day — here are the best deals

Samsung is known for its high-end TVs, but many of its best TVs are relatively pricey.

For Memorial Day 2019, Walmart is discounting a huge range of Samsung TVs by up to a whopping $800.

There are TVs across all price ranges, so no matter what you’re looking for, there should be a TV deal for your needs.

Here are the best Samsung TV sales at Walmart.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Walmart may well have the deals for you. While Memorial Day is first and foremost a day to remember our fallen heroes, retailers often use it as a time to discount some of their most popular products.

For Memorial Day, Walmart has announced a series of discounts on some of its best Samsung TVs – and no matter what your budget is, we think there should be something there for you.

The deals are now live on the Walmart website, and they run for varying lengths of time – so it’s worth acting quick if you’re interested. Check out the best Walmart Memorial Day TV deals below or shop them all here.

Keep scrolling to check out the best Samsung TV deals at Walmart for Memorial Day 2019:

Samsung NU6900 Series

The Samsung NU6900 series is on the lower end of the cost spectrum, but the TVs in the series still have a lot to offer. For starters, they come with a hefty 4K resolution and support HDR10 as well as Samsung’s PurColor technology to make for a vivid image.

The TVs are pretty well-designed, too. They don’t have the ultra-slim bezels that you can find in some of Samsung’s other TVs, but they still look nice for TVs in their price range. The Samsung NU6900 is available in any size from 50-inch to 75-inch, and these deals run until June 16.

Samsung Q60R Series

The Samsung Q60R series of TVs steps up the quality a little. It still has a 4K resolution with support for HDR, but offers a sleeker and more stylish design, and perhaps more importantly, it swaps out standard LED tech for Samsung’s QLED tech.

With QLED, you’ll get Quantum Dot tech, making for a much more vivid picture with deeper blacks and higher contrast. The TV also offers a wider viewing angle, higher motion rate, and a Quantum Processor for smooth and speedy performance. The TV is available in a range of sizes, and the deals are available until June 2.

Samsung Q70R Series

The Samsung Q70R series steps things up once again. Walmart is only offering the 65-inch model at a discounted rate, but if you’re in the market for a TV of about that size, then it’s well worth considering.

The Q70R series offers enhanced motion smoothing, better local dimming, a slightly sleeker design, and more. These deals are available until June 2.

Samsung Q90R Series

Last but not least is the Samsung Q90R Series, which is pretty much the top of the range. The Q90R series keeps Samsung’s high-end QLED tech, offering even better local dimming, an ultra-wide viewing angle, and more.

The TV also has a much nicer design with a sleek metal build. Walmart is discounting two models of the Q90R: a 75-inch TV and an 82-inch TV. The Samsung Q90R deals are available until June 2.

