Walmart says it’s killing a popular price-matching tool because it already offers the lowest prices — and outraged customers are accusing the company of lying

Walmart is ending Savings Catcher, a popular price-matching tool that automatically refunded customers for any price differences between Walmart and its competitors.

In an email to shoppers, Walmart said it’s ending the program because it already offers the lowest prices in most cases.

Outraged customers have accused Walmart of killing the program to save money.

“You are not discontinuing Savings Catcher because your prices are lower, you are doing it because very often your prices are not lower and it is costing you more money,” Michelle Severt‎ wrote in a post to Walmart’s Facebook page on Saturday. Severt said she has saved more than $857.19 through Savings Catcher.

Walmart sent an email to shoppers last week announcing that it would end the program, called Savings Catcher, on May 14.

The tool, which is part of Walmart’s app, automates the price-matching process. It scans shoppers’ Walmart receipts and compares the prices paid to those advertised for the same items elsewhere.

If the Savings Catcher finds a lower price advertised by a competitor, then it will issue the customer a Walmart gift card in the amount of the difference.

In the email sent to customers announcing the program’s end, Walmart said it has learned that it already offers the lowest prices in most cases.

“Walmart’s prices win most often when you submit your receipts, which tells us that the program’s intent has been met,” the company said. “That’s why we have decided to discontinue the Savings Catcher receipt submission, effective May 14, 2019.”

It appears that Walmart will no longer offer price-matching in stores once the Savings Catcher tool expires. On its website, the company states that it will price-match items on Walmart.com, but will not match a competitor’s advertised price. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hundreds of customer complaints about the program’s discontinuation are now flooding social media, with many people claiming that the tool resulted in savings every time they shopped at Walmart.

“You LIE when you say your prices usually win,” one person said on Twitter, alongside a screenshot showing her Savings Catcher rewards in an amount of $299.70. “I will restructure my grocery-buying between @amazon & local stores. You made a terrible, greedy choice #Walmart.”

Several other Twitter users also posted screenshots of their Savings Catcher rewards, some of which showed savings amounts of up to $900.

@Walmart is discontinuing their savings catcher program because they claim most of the time their prices are lower. The $551 I've saved over the past few years determined that was a lie. pic.twitter.com/pjyN2GAWRH — Lars (@sirphobos1) March 16, 2019

Some shoppers are threatening to stop shopping at Walmart once the program ends.

“There is no reason to continue shopping @Walmart anymore,” one customer wrote. “Savings Catcher was the only reason we grocery shopped there.”

There is no reason to continue shopping at @Walmart anymore then. Savings catcher was the only reason we grocery shopped there. — Rizza Reed (@rogjah311) March 16, 2019

Michelle Severt posted to Walmart’s Facebook page: “You are not discontinuing Savings Catcher because your prices are lower, you are doing it because very often your prices are not lower and it is costing you more money. I currently have $76.38 on an eGift Card with a lifetime savings of $857.19 through Savings Catcher.

“I am disappointed because I save that money during the year then use it toward gifts at Christmas. On the bright side I will no longer have to use Walmart Pay or shop online with Walmart at Christmas. I will be shopping much more at other stores.”

In a tweet, Walmart said it saw a drop in the use of the Savings Catcher app and promised to continue to find ways to save customers time and money.

After May 14, we will discontinue Savings Catcher. We've been focused on offering consistent low prices every day and have seen a drop in the use of Savings Catcher because of this. We will continue to find the best ways to save our customers time and money! — Walmart Help (@walmarthelp) March 18, 2019

Here’s what people are saying about Savings Catcher ending on social media:

We've been using the @walmart #SavingsCatcher for 4 years now. We've saved over $900 in that time. That shows they are not the lowest prices. Saved even more when @meijer moved into the area. We say no shopping at @walmart on May 15.#BoycottWalmart pic.twitter.com/uVxO66JtQ3 — Brian Lukaszewicz (@BLuke70) March 17, 2019

Very disappointed that @Walmart is discontinuing Savings Catcher. Huge factor when it came to shopping in my area, and I know some new parents that are disappointed as well. Looks like I’ll be going to @AldiUSA for better prices. — Russ Berggren (@meleeloaf) March 16, 2019

@Walmart Pretty disappointed in the decision on Savings catcher. After I use the current eGift card I have, I'll uninstall the App and shop there less. — Andrew Palmer (@AndrewHMPalmer) March 18, 2019

Just found out @Walmart is discontinuing savings catcher and I’ve never felt more betrayed. #thanksfornothing — Rachael Welch (@radnest09) March 18, 2019

TBH – I won’t stop shopping @Walmart but will be purchasing items at multiple stores as I used to do. I have many local stores to choose and the elimination of price matching as well as #SavingsCatcher will alter my current shopping pattern https://t.co/W91eNjf67o — JJ (@jjvscc1) March 18, 2019

Not only use Walmart Pay to scan our receipts but also eliminated price matching. My LTD savings don’t reflect your reason to discontinue. #SavingsCatcher @WalmartInc https://t.co/gLxk8d1TVY — JJ (@jjvscc1) March 18, 2019

@Walmart To say I was extremely disappointed to receive an email saying Savings Catcher is ending in May would be an understatement. I have used the program for a few years and greatly appreciated the rewards dollars. Hope you will reconsider. — Dr. Mike Winters (@giantsprincipal) March 18, 2019

I'd drive past a jewel and a target to go there for groceries just because their savings catcher app would match lowest prices. Now theres literally no incentive. So I guess I'll be saving on gas money instead from not driving out of my way ????????‍♀️ — Sara ???? (@Sefave82) March 18, 2019

@Walmart Sad to hear your getting rid of savings catcher! I got money back on almost every receipt I submitted. Guess it’s back to checking competitors ads and taking my business there! Bye!! — Cynthia snyder (@2boysmama09) March 18, 2019

Dear @Walmart I spend over $800 a month at your store. Savings Catcher is why I shopped there. I'll take my business elsewhere. #savingscatcher #walmartsucks pic.twitter.com/XpdvqMrwJC — Tiffany Gentles (@tiffyg81) March 18, 2019

Walmart is discontinuing savings catcher because they claim their prices are lower than competitors already. Not true! I was saving at least $5 a month. Not much, but something. #Walmart — Pussona Pelona (@PussonaPelona) March 18, 2019

@WalMart discontinuing Savings Catcher is all about THEIR bottom line. I was receiving $150 per year on this program. Multiply that by the # of SC customers and that’s a BIG number. Goodbye WalMart, hello @Amazon & no more check-out lines for me @WalmartInc — Sharon Oliver (@mamasharono) March 17, 2019

Discontinuing Savings Catcher saves WalMart money. I’ve been getting about $3 per week back on this program. That’s $150 per year per customer. I don’t know how many customers were using Savings Catcher but I am sure it is in the hundreds of thousands. Do the math. — Sharon Oliver (@mamasharono) March 17, 2019

@Walmart I got the email you are ending the savings catcher program. I get back money on my grocery shopping each week so obviously your prices aren’t always the lowest. When this program ends, a lot of my shopping will be going elsewhere. — Amanda Anderson (@mandyandy3) March 17, 2019

@Walmart Doing away with there savings catcher. Guess I'm back to Amazon then — James Diehl (@James_Diehl) March 17, 2019

Nothing, once you get rid of Savings Catcher. You already stopped price matching and now this. I saved $80 last year on SavingsCatcher. No reason to shop at WalMart anymore. ????‍♀️ — Going Coastal (@CoastalDame) March 17, 2019

Dear @Walmart,

I hate that you're killing Savings Catcher. Walmart will never always have the best prices, especially when you remove the only way to match the competition. I will be going to the competition when they have better prices. That's a promise. — silversonic1 (@thesilversonic1) March 17, 2019

I don’t care about your low prices I care about your savings catcher you have officially lost a customer in me — Brett Weaver (@BrettWeaver2) March 16, 2019