Walmart is now selling high-end kids’ clothes for 50% off. Here’s how to get them.

Walmart is partnering with Kidbox on a new subscription clothing service for kids.

Each box costs $48 and features four to five items from brands including BCBG, Butter Super Soft, C&C California, and Puma.

If customers choose to keep the whole box, they get 50% off the cost of the items.

To get the discounts, parents must sign up for the new Walmart Kidbox on Walmart’s website.

To get their first box, parents must fill out a survey answering questions about their child’s style, size, and personality. Stylists will select items for the child based on the survey and deliver them to customers seasonally.

While the partnership is technically a subscription service, there’s no obligation to receive more than one box, and there are no fees for styling services or shipping.

Customers can get up to six boxes annually.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kidbox to introduce our first kids’ subscription apparel service offering premium fashion brands at a substantial savings,” said Denise Incandela, the head of fashion for Walmart US e-commerce. “Over the last year, we have significantly expanded our portfolio of kids’ fashion brands as part of our broader effort to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion.”

Walmart has been adding new fashion lines for kids to its website over the last year, including Betsey Johnson, Limited Too, The Children’s Place, and Kapital K.