Walmart reveals the unexpected items that shoppers in every state bought online the most in 2018

- Walmart has revealed its online best sellers for 2018.
- The shopping giant analyzed the top-selling items in each state, excluding some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.
- Some of the most popular items across several states included paper towels, Crayola crayons, and Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumblers.
The online arm of the retail giant analyzed the top-selling items across every state in the US and found some interesting patterns. It excluded some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.
The top sellers were determined by data from sales on Walmart.com, but they don’t include Walmart’s online grocery service.
2018 was a major year for Walmart’s online sales – it became the third-biggest online retailer based on revenue, according to eMarketer, though it is still behind eBay and Amazon. According to eMarketer, Walmart will have 4% of all online retail sales in the US by the end of this year.
Some states were practical with their online shopping habits. Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island all had paper towels as their top-selling item. Other states were more concerned with entertainment, with Connecticut stocking up on “Avengers: Infinity War” Blu-rays and California buying Nintendo Switch consoles.
See what the top-selling items were in each state:
Alaska: Coconut Milk
- source
- Walmart
Alabama: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Arkansas: Instant Pot
- source
- Walmart
Arizona: Ozark Trail 12-Ounce Can Cooler
- source
- Walmart
California: Nintendo Switch Console
- source
- Walmart
Colorado: Inflatable Airbed Mattress
- source
- Walmart
Connecticut: “Avengers: Infinity War” Blu-ray
- source
- Walmart
District of Columbia: Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa
- source
- Walmart
Delaware: Google Chromecast
- source
- Walmart
Florida: Google Chromecast
- source
- Walmart
Georgia: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Hawaii: Instant Pot
- source
- Walmart
Iowa: Instant Pot
- source
- Walmart
Idaho: Easy-Bake Oven Refill
- source
- Walmart
Illinois: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Indiana: Toilet Bowl Cleaner
- source
- Walmart
Kansas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
Kentucky: Disposable Washcloths
- source
- Walmart
Louisiana: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Massachusetts: Paper Towels
- source
- Walmart
Maryland: Paper Towels
- source
- Walmart
Maine: Condensed Milk
- source
- Walmart
Michigan: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
Minnesota: Folgers Coffee
- source
- Walmart
Missouri: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
Mississippi: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Montana: Folgers Coffee
- source
- Walmart
North Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
North Dakota: Great Value Lemonade
- source
- Walmart
Nebraska: Nestea Unsweetened Iced Tea
- source
- Walmart
New Hampshire: Dell 15.6″ HD Touch Screen Laptop
- source
- Walmart
New Jersey: Paper Towels
- source
- Walmart
New Mexico: Mason Jars
- source
- Walmart
Nevada: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs
- source
- Walmart
New York: Paper Towels
- source
- Walmart
Ohio: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
Oklahoma: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Oregon: Pure Cane Sugar
- source
- Walmart
Pennsylvania: Paper Towels
- source
- Walmart
Rhode Island: Paper Towels
- source
- Walmart
South Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
South Dakota: Folgers Coffee
- source
- Walmart
Tennessee: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Texas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
Utah: Instant Pot
- source
- Walmart
Virginia: Crayola Crayons
- source
- Walmart
Vermont: Del Monte Creamed Corn
- source
- Walmart
Washington: Toilet Paper
- source
- Walmart
Wisconsin: PUR Water Replacement Filters
- source
- Walmart
West Virginia: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- source
- Walmart
Wyoming: Freez Pak Reusable Ice
- source
- Walmart