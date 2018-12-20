Walmart reveals the unexpected items that shoppers in every state bought online the most in 2018

Walmart has revealed its online best sellers for 2018.

The shopping giant analyzed the top-selling items in each state, excluding some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.

Some of the most popular items across several states included paper towels, Crayola crayons, and Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumblers.

The online arm of the retail giant analyzed the top-selling items across every state in the US and found some interesting patterns. It excluded some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.

The top sellers were determined by data from sales on Walmart.com, but they don’t include Walmart’s online grocery service.

2018 was a major year for Walmart’s online sales – it became the third-biggest online retailer based on revenue, according to eMarketer, though it is still behind eBay and Amazon. According to eMarketer, Walmart will have 4% of all online retail sales in the US by the end of this year.

Some states were practical with their online shopping habits. Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island all had paper towels as their top-selling item. Other states were more concerned with entertainment, with Connecticut stocking up on “Avengers: Infinity War” Blu-rays and California buying Nintendo Switch consoles.

See what the top-selling items were in each state:

Alaska: Coconut Milk

Alabama: Crayola Crayons

Arkansas: Instant Pot

Arizona: Ozark Trail 12-Ounce Can Cooler

California: Nintendo Switch Console

Colorado: Inflatable Airbed Mattress

Connecticut: “Avengers: Infinity War” Blu-ray

District of Columbia: Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa

Delaware: Google Chromecast

Florida: Google Chromecast

Georgia: Crayola Crayons

Hawaii: Instant Pot

Iowa: Instant Pot

Idaho: Easy-Bake Oven Refill

Illinois: Crayola Crayons

Indiana: Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Kansas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Kentucky: Disposable Washcloths

Louisiana: Crayola Crayons

Massachusetts: Paper Towels

Maryland: Paper Towels

Maine: Condensed Milk

Michigan: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Minnesota: Folgers Coffee

Missouri: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Mississippi: Crayola Crayons

Montana: Folgers Coffee

North Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

North Dakota: Great Value Lemonade

Nebraska: Nestea Unsweetened Iced Tea

New Hampshire: Dell 15.6″ HD Touch Screen Laptop

New Jersey: Paper Towels

New Mexico: Mason Jars

Nevada: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs

New York: Paper Towels

Ohio: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Oklahoma: Crayola Crayons

Oregon: Pure Cane Sugar

Pennsylvania: Paper Towels

Rhode Island: Paper Towels

South Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

South Dakota: Folgers Coffee

Tennessee: Crayola Crayons

Texas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Utah: Instant Pot

Virginia: Crayola Crayons

Vermont: Del Monte Creamed Corn

Washington: Toilet Paper

Wisconsin: PUR Water Replacement Filters

West Virginia: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Wyoming: Freez Pak Reusable Ice