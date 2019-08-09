Walmart workers grapple with heightened fears in the aftermath of deadly shootings

Some Walmart employees are grappling with safety concerns after shootings at stores last week that killed at least 22 people at in El Paso, Texas, and two people in Southaven, Mississippi.

“At the end of the day if someone wants to walk in my store with an AK-47 and start shooting there’s nothing I can do about it,” a Connecticut Walmart employee said. “It’s unfortunate that’s the world we live in.”

Other workers said the threat of shootings is pervasive in all public spaces, and there’s nothing Walmart can do beyond its current security and training measures to protect against potential threats.

A Walmart spokesman said, "Nothing is more important to us that the safety of our associates. Anytime an associate has a concern, a question or something doesn't feel right, we want them reaching out and raising those concerns."

Some Walmart employees are grappling with safety concerns in the aftermath of two deadly shootings last week at the retailer’s stores, according to interviews with seven store-based workers in seven states.

Ashley Brown, who works at a Walmart store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, said she’s been thinking about her plan of escape in the case of a violent act.

As a cashier stationed at the front of the store, she said, “my line of defense is either run out the nearest door or somehow make it to the back.”

An Arkansas-based Walmart employee said she carries pepper spray on her keychain to protect herself against potential threats.

“I don’t really feel safe,” said the worker, who asked to remain anonymous. “My state has concealed carry, and associates aren’t allowed to arm themselves.”

Walmart allows shoppers to carry guns in stores where state and local laws permit. Employees, or associates, as Walmart calls them, are not permitted to carry guns in stores.

Walmart spokesman Kory Lundberg said the safety of employees is a top concern.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our associates,” he said. “Anytime an associate has a concern, a question or something doesn’t feel right, we want them reaching out and raising those concerns.”

“Some of the ways they can do this is through their store, market or regional leadership, with their asset protection team and even through our emergency operations center,” he said. “We have a lot of resources in place and we want our people taking advantage of them.”

Walmart workers and customers say safety fears are pervasive in all public spaces

Walmart requires employees to take computer-based active-shooter training every three months. The video-based training focuses on three pillars of safety during an act of violence: avoid, deny, and defend.

An Ohio-based employee said she hoped the training would be effective in the case of a violent threat, but “you will never know until you are put in the situation.”

Three workers said the frequent occurrence of shootings in the US makes them fear violence in any public place.

“I feel as safe here [at Walmart] as anywhere today,” said an employee at a Virginia Walmart store who asked to remain anonymous. “Does anyone feel safe?”

She said she feels “terrible” and “sick” about the recent shootings, but “you could go to the library or you could go to a movie or go out to eat” and face the same threat.

“It’s our society now,” she said.