Shooting at a Walmart store in Mississippi reportedly leaves 2 dead

A shooting at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, left two people dead, according to news reports.

Local authorities declined to confirm information regarding the shooting to Business Insider. A press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Local authorities confirmed the number of fatalities to FOX13.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspect and a police officer were injured and transported to local hospitals, according to WREG. The shooting occurred at the Walmart store on 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway.

A spokeswoman for the Southaven Police Department, which responded to the incident, said a press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information.