Police are hunting for a mysterious ‘hero’ who may have saved an infant and several others during the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting

Police are searching for a man they described as a “hero” during the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart store that killed 22 people.

The man may have saved the lives of several people, including an infant, during the August 3 shooting, the El Paso Police Department said Thursday.

The El Paso Police Department released a photo of the man on Thursday and asked the public for help identifying him.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” the police department said in a post to Facebook. “Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person in the picture. His actions at Walmart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators.”

The El Paso Police Department is asking people to call (915) 212-4040 with tips on the man’s identity.