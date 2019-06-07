Walmart reveals shoppers are spending a whopping $1,500 monthly on its Jetblack service for wealthy moms

- source
Walmart said Friday that customers are spending a whopping $1,500 per month through Jetblack, the company’s personal shopping service.
“It brings conversational commerce to life, and customers are absolutely loving it,” Walmart e-commerce CEO Marc Lore said Friday at the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas. “Today, more than two-thirds of Jetblack members engage with us weekly, spending on average $1,500 per month.”
For a $50 monthly membership fee, Jetblack offers a suite of personal shopping services that are accessible via text messaging.
The service, which launched in New York City last year, uses a mix of artificial intelligence, human shoppers, and couriers to deliver items for next-day delivery. It’s designed to target upper-income moms in urban areas.