10 sneaky ways Walmart gets you to spend more money

Walmart has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to getting consumers to spend more.

In that way, the retail behemoth is like most other national chains. From Costco’s famous “treasure hunt” layout to Bullseye’s Playground at Target , most retailers are eager to tempt customers to spend more.

Savvy shoppers looking to pinch their pennies should keep an eye out for all the sneaky ways Walmart and other retailers employ to get consumers to shell out more cash.

Check out all the subtle tactics Walmart uses to get you to spend more: