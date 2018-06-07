Walmart employees share 7 things they want to tell customers, but can’t

caption Keep an eye on your kids. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Walmart store employees aren’t always able to speak their minds when dealing with customers.

Business Insider spoke with a number of associates to find out what they’d like to tell shoppers, but can’t.

For one thing, an employee said, check the website before going to the store: If the price is lower on Walmart.com, the store will price-match.

Walmart stores employees have something to say to shoppers.

But they can’t always share those thoughts with customers – not if they want to keep their jobs. Business Insider spoke with a number of Walmart associates, and scoured the net for posts from employees, to find out what they’d like to tell customers.

Some shared thoughts on habits and behaviors they’d like shoppers to drop. Others gave explanations on why certain things are the way they are at the store.

Here’s what Walmart employees would like to share with shoppers, but can’t:

Look out for store associates who are being ‘aggressively’ nice

Keep an eye out for intensely friendly associates in areas of the store where valuables are sold, like the electronics department.

In a 2018 Reddit AMA, a Walmart department manager described how associates in the electronics section of the store take steps to prevent shop-lifting.

“They’re instructed to use ‘aggressive hospitality’ and ensure every customer is asked if they need anything – so they know they’re being watched,” the manager wrote. “This is just based on my experiences in my store, other stores may differ.”

Don’t expect associates to know where everything is

One employee from Jacksonville told Business Insider that they wished they could tell shoppers, “I don’t know where everything is in the store.”

Clean up after yourself

If you encounter a particularly messy Walmart, one employee said not to blame associates.

“It’s really their fellow customers who refuse to clean up after themselves,” an employee with 12 years of experience told Business Insider.

“No, people aren’t really hired to clean up after you – it’s just another hiccup added to our workload because people won’t sort their own mess,” the associate added. “Do you really think associates make that mess and leave it there?”

It’s not the fault of employees that registers sometimes go un-manned

It’s frustrating to see a slew of empty cash registers when the checkout lines are long at Walmart.

But a Walmart manager and 2017 AMA participant said that a “lack of staff” and “mistakes in scheduling” are often to blame when that happens.

“As a manager, I spend a lot of time on a register myself trying to cut down lines but there are a lot of managers who won’t take it upon themselves to do that,” the Walmart manager wrote.

Watch your kids

A Walmart associate who’s worked at the store for 12 years told Business Insider that too many parents allow “… kids to stay in the toy department alone, as if were a playground. Often, someone gets hurt.”

“Don’t allow kids to stand up in the carts,” the associate added. “Too often, they fall out and hit their heads.”

Look up prices online

A Walmart associate who worked at the store for 12 years recommended checking prices online before heading to the store.

“If the item costs less online, then the store will comp,” the employee said. “The item just has to be sold on Walmart.com.”

Don’t abandon your shopping cart

One Walmart associate who’s been with the store for 12 years told Business Insider that they wished they could tell customers to stop leaving “… shopping carts loose in the parking lot, where the winds can push them into other vehicles.”

