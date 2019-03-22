Walmart is quietly closing stores — here’s the full list

caption Walmart is closing stores. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Walmart is closing eight stores in the United States.

The closing stores include one Walmart Supercenter in Lafayette, Louisiana, and seven Walmart Neighborhood Market stores in Arizona, California, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

The closing dates for most of the affected stores is April 19, according to employees of those stores, who confirmed the closings to Business Insider.

Walmart representatives had previously confirmed the closings to various local media outlets but did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Neighborhood Markets are about one-fifth the size of a Walmart Supercenter, and they are typically located in more urban areas than Supercenters. These stores focus primarily on selling groceries.

Walmart said last month that it plans to open fewer than 10 new stores in the next year. The company did not provide guidance on closings at the time.

Walmart has more than 4,700 stores in the US, including 3,570 supercenters and nearly 700 Neighborhood Markets.

Here’s the full list of closing Walmart stores: