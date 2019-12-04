29 stores including Walmart and Nike were graded on their gun-safety policies — and more than half of them failed

Working in retail can be dangerous. Some advocacy groups are trying to change that.

A coalition of gun control advocacy groups led by Guns Down America published a gun safety scorecard for national retailers. The list assigns a number and grade letter to 29 businesses, including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Chick-fil-A , and ranks each company according to three categories.

Retailers can earn or lose points based on their in-store gun policies, donations made to the National Rifle Association, and whether the company or its CEO has ever publicly demanded action on gun control.

Walmart, Kroger, and Old Navy were the only companies to receive an A grade. Sixteen companies, including McDonald’s and Home Depot, received a failing grade.

“Over the last several months, corporate America recognized that they have a responsibility to help us build safer communities with fewer guns and our campaign is pushing them to turn their words into action,” Igor Volsky, founder and executive director of Guns Down America, said in a press release. “When corporate America recognizes that its top business priority is keeping its customers and employees alive, they add their voices to the overwhelming number of American consumers who support gun reform, reach more moderate and conservative audiences, and help advance the political and cultural change we’ll need to make real progress on this issue.”

Out of the 29 stores on the list, 25 of them had instances of gun violence in their stores, according to Guns Down America.

After a shooting in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in August left 22 people dead, retailers like CVS, Kroger, and Walmart all made moves to ban open carry of firearms in their stores.

Each retailer in the list was scored on a 100-point scale and assigned a letter grade. Here’s how they did:

Walmart: A (90 points)

7 Eleven: F (20 points)

Kroger: A (95 points)

Ace Hardware: F (20)

Amazon: B (80 points)

Applebee’s: F (20 points)

Barnes & Noble: F (20 points)

Starbucks: B (80 points)

Whole Foods: B (80 points)

Waffle House: C (70 points)

Costco: B (80 points)

Chick-fil-A: F (45 points)

Buffalo Wild Wings: D (60 points)

Dollar Tree: F (20 points)

Kohl’s: F (20 points)

McDonald’s: F (35 points)

Dunkin’: F (45 points)

Home Depot: F (0 points)

Hot Topic: F (20 points)

Jos A. Bank: F (20 points)

Lowe’s: F (0 points)

Nike: F (10 points)

Old Navy: A (90 points)

Nordstrom: B (80 points)

Old Chicago Pizza: F (20 points)

Rainbow: F (20 points)

TJ Maxx: D (65 points)

Target: B (80 points)

Trader Joe’s: B (80 points)