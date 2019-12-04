29 stores including Walmart and Nike were graded on their gun-safety policies — and more than half of them failed

- A coalition of gun control advocacy groups led by Guns Down America published a gun safety scorecard for national retailers.
- The list assigns a number and grade letter to 29 businesses including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, McDonald’s, and Chick-fil-A.
- Walmart, Kroger, and Old Navy were the only retailers to receive an A grade. Sixteen companies failed.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Working in retail can be dangerous. Some advocacy groups are trying to change that.
A coalition of gun control advocacy groups led by Guns Down America published a gun safety scorecard for national retailers. The list assigns a number and grade letter to 29 businesses, including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Chick-fil-A , and ranks each company according to three categories.
Retailers can earn or lose points based on their in-store gun policies, donations made to the National Rifle Association, and whether the company or its CEO has ever publicly demanded action on gun control.
Walmart, Kroger, and Old Navy were the only companies to receive an A grade. Sixteen companies, including McDonald’s and Home Depot, received a failing grade.
“Over the last several months, corporate America recognized that they have a responsibility to help us build safer communities with fewer guns and our campaign is pushing them to turn their words into action,” Igor Volsky, founder and executive director of Guns Down America, said in a press release. “When corporate America recognizes that its top business priority is keeping its customers and employees alive, they add their voices to the overwhelming number of American consumers who support gun reform, reach more moderate and conservative audiences, and help advance the political and cultural change we’ll need to make real progress on this issue.”
Out of the 29 stores on the list, 25 of them had instances of gun violence in their stores, according to Guns Down America.
After a shooting in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in August left 22 people dead, retailers like CVS, Kroger, and Walmart all made moves to ban open carry of firearms in their stores.
Each retailer in the list was scored on a 100-point scale and assigned a letter grade. Here’s how they did:
Walmart: A (90 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
7 Eleven: F (20 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Kroger: A (95 points)
- source
- Reuters
Ace Hardware: F (20)
- source
- Courtesy of Ace Hardware
Amazon: B (80 points)
- source
- Reuters
Applebee’s: F (20 points)
- source
- Scott Olson/Getty Images
Barnes & Noble: F (20 points)
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Starbucks: B (80 points)
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Whole Foods: B (80 points)
- source
- Business Insider/Mary Hanbury
Waffle House: C (70 points)
Costco: B (80 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Chick-fil-A: F (45 points)
- source
- Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
Buffalo Wild Wings: D (60 points)
- source
- Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Dollar Tree: F (20 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Kohl’s: F (20 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
McDonald’s: F (35 points)
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Dunkin’: F (45 points)
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Home Depot: F (0 points)
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Hot Topic: F (20 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Jos A. Bank: F (20 points)
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Lowe’s: F (0 points)
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Nike: F (10 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Old Navy: A (90 points)
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Nordstrom: B (80 points)
- source
- Reuters / John Gress
Old Chicago Pizza: F (20 points)
- source
- Yelp/John Y.
Rainbow: F (20 points)
- source
- Richard C./Yelp
TJ Maxx: D (65 points)
- source
- Business Insider/Mary Hanbury
Target: B (80 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Trader Joe’s: B (80 points)
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider