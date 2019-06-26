Walmart is discounting a 4K TCL Roku smart TV by $600 — it now costs half its original price

source TCL

TCL has been building great TVs for people who are on a budget, and now, one of its 4K smart TVs is $600 off at Walmart for a limited time.

The TCL 65S517 TV boasts a massive 65-inch 4K display, HDR support, and it has Roku’s smart TV software built right into it.

The $600 discount cuts the original $1,200 price of the TV in half, so this is a truly excellent deal.

The TV has a lot to offer. As mentioned, it has a 65-inch display, which offers a 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR support. In other words, you’ll get a pretty great image on the TV even though it’s in a low price range. I’ve been using the 55-inch version of this TV for a while now, and I absolutely love it.

The TV also has Roku’s smart TV software built right into it, so you can watch all your favorite shows on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, and so on.

Perhaps the best thing about the TV is the $600 sale price it’s wearing at Walmart. Getting any good TV for $600 is rare, but for a TV this big, and with this many features, it’s a great deal. We don’t know how long the discount will last.